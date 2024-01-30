Installation for administrators

Network License Manager system requirements

For more information on Network License Manager (NLM) updates, issues, and system requirements, see the release notes from Revenera.

Windows NLM system requirements

Processor 1.2 GHz minimum
Network interface card Ethernet network configuration
Operating system Microsoft®  Windows:
  • Windows 11
  • Windows 10
Microsoft® Windows Server:
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Windows Server 2019
FlexNet 11.19.4.1
Communication protocol
 TCP/IP  Note: Network License Manager uses TCP packet types
Virtualization support

VMWare ESXi 7 

  • Windows 10
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Windows Server 2019

Citrix® XenServer™ 8.2

  • Windows 10
  • Windows Server 2019

Citrix XenDesktop™ 8

  • Windows 10
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Windows Server 2019

Microsoft Hyper-V from Windows Server 2022, Windows 10 Enterprise

  • Windows Server 2022

VMWare Workstation 16.1.2

  • Windows 10
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Windows Server 2019

Parallels Desktop 18.0

  • Windows 10
  • Windows Server 2019

macOS NLM system requirements

Processor Intel® Core i5 or higher, 1.2 GHz minimum, or M1 chip
Network interface card Ethernet network configuration
Operating system
  • macOS 13
  • macOS 12.5
FlexNet 11.19.4.1
Communication protocol
 TCP/IP  Note: Network License Manager uses TCP packet types

Linux NLM system requirements

Processor 1.2 GHz minimum
Network interface card Ethernet network configuration
Operating system
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
  • Rocky Linux 9
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
FlexNet 11.19.4.1
Communication protocol
 TCP/IP  Note: Network License Manager uses TCP packet types

