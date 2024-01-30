For more information on Network License Manager (NLM) updates, issues, and system requirements, see the release notes from Revenera.
|Processor
|1.2 GHz minimum
|Network interface card
|Ethernet network configuration
|Operating system
|Microsoft® Windows:
|FlexNet
|11.19.4.1
|Communication protocol
|TCP/IP Note: Network License Manager uses TCP packet types
|Virtualization support
|
VMWare ESXi 7
Citrix® XenServer™ 8.2
Citrix XenDesktop™ 8
Microsoft Hyper-V from Windows Server 2022, Windows 10 Enterprise
VMWare Workstation 16.1.2
Parallels Desktop 18.0
|Processor
|Intel® Core i5 or higher, 1.2 GHz minimum, or M1 chip
|Network interface card
|Ethernet network configuration
|Operating system
|
|FlexNet
|11.19.4.1
|Communication protocol
|TCP/IP Note: Network License Manager uses TCP packet types
|Processor
|1.2 GHz minimum
|Network interface card
|Ethernet network configuration
|Operating system
|
|FlexNet
|11.19.4.1
|Communication protocol
|TCP/IP Note: Network License Manager uses TCP packet types
