A cascading sequence allows one product license to cascade to another. The sequence is predetermined and you can’t change or configure it.
A cascading sequence allows one product license to cascade to another. The sequence is predetermined and you can’t change or configure it.
Use the interactive tool to find cascading sequences for your Autodesk products. Make sure to select both the correct product name and year (version).
When possible, licenses are shared to minimize total license usage. However, the order in which products are launched affects how licenses are initially allocated.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.