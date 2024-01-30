Installation for administrators

Cascading sequences for Autodesk products

A cascading sequence allows one product license to cascade to another. The sequence is predetermined and you can’t change or configure it.

Cascading sequences

Use the interactive tool to find cascading sequences for your Autodesk products. Make sure to select both the correct product name and year (version).

 

 

When possible, licenses are shared to minimize total license usage. However, the order in which products are launched affects how licenses are initially allocated.

