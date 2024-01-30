Annual and 3-year multi-user subscriptions and network maintenance plans don’t renew automatically. Update the license file to extend access until the next renewal period.

Update the license file in one of two ways:

Update all licenses by generating a license file for all products (recommended)



Sign in to Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com. Under All Products and Services, select your product and click Generate Network License File. Select the option to generate the license file for all network products for a given server. Add this new license file to your license server.



Update the renewed snippet in the license file