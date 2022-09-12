The artists of LAIKA are masters of stop-motion animation, blending physical and digital worlds to create captivating cinematic experiences. Each project is a massive undertaking, requiring the design and fabrication of thousands of sets, props, puppets, and costumes that are rigged and animated in frame-by-frame detail. A comprehensive schedule is essential to this intricate filmmaking machine—helping to allocate production resources, hire the right number of people with the right skills, prioritize work, and communicate with the team.

“It’s a magical art form, but it’s also very technical and incredibly time-consuming,” said Steve Emerson, VFX supervisor at LAIKA. “As our films have grown in complexity and scale, maintaining an accurate schedule has become more of a challenge since much of this process has been done by hand and informed by gut instinct.”