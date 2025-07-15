The 1990s saw the birth of motion capture technology, laying the groundwork for what would become performance capture. While the term was coined in the mid-1980s, it wasn’t until the 90s that the technology became viable for widespread use in entertainment.

This technology was used throughout the decade, from video games such as Virtual Fighter (1994) to movies like Batman Forever (1995) and Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1990). The character Jar Jar Binks was a fully CGI character animated using motion capture.

An interesting bridge between mocap and performance capture occurred in the early 2000s, with Andy Serkis’ portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003). The role used a new real-time motion capture system (now often called performance capture), and the producers captured the actor’s performance in several stages.

Since then, performance capture technology has evolved to capture an entire performance in real-time while also being less physically obstructing for the actors.

There continue to be many well-known examples of performance capture as the software and technology become less expensive and more powerful. Serkis has popularized many of them, including Caesar in The Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy (2011–2017) and Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: Episodes VII & VIII (2015–2017). Josh Brolin’s Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: End Game (2019) were also performance capture, as is Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri and other characters in the ongoing Avatar (2009) movies.