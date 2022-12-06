Accelerating Transformation

Ever wanted to wave a wand, cast magical spells, and fly on a broomstick around a mystical castle? You’re in luck. Everyone knows Harry Potter, but now they can live in his wizarding world. Warner Bros Games Avalanche Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released early next year.

This open world, role-playing game puts the player at the center of the action as a student at Hogwarts for an incredible, immersive experience. The Warner Bros Games Avalanche team leveraged the latest technology, including Autodesk Maya and MotionBuilder, to create a world of magical realism. They used virtual production performance captures and character rigs, and real-time cinematics to bring the characters to life. Now, you can do more than read Harry Potter. You can create your own storyline of witchcraft and wizardry in Hogwarts Legacy.