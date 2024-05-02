.
.
.
.
.
Markus Cueva
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Markus is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. With 11 years of experience in the simulation of production and people-based systems, he’s had a front-row seat to watch organizations discover high-impact improvements using discrete event simulation.
John Friedl
SVP of Automation and Industrial Engineering, ThredUp
John has spent the past eight years as the Senior Vice President of Automation and Industrial Engineering at ThredUp where he is responsible for scaling the nationwide operations network to include four distribution centers.
Jim Byrne
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 24 years to inspiring engineers to implement the tools they need for 3D design, simulation, and factory