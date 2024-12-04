Discover the real power of simulation

Learn how discrete event simulation helps manufacturers make better decisions throughout the factory lifecycle to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation.

Preview of e-book cover picturing engineer holding tablet and title "Discover the real power of simulation"

Study factory systems in depth with DES

Discrete event simulation (DES) helps manufacturers test and validate "what if" scenarios in a virtual environment that combines detailed process steps, current production data, and detailed 3D visuals. Download the e-book to learn how this approach allows you to analyze and validate options without guesswork, so you can uncover the best solutions without disrupting real-world production. 

Optimize your future factory operations with simulation

Download Discover the real power of simulation to learn how discrete event simulation can help you drive continuous improvement.

Key benefits of discrete event simulation

Make accurate predictions and optimizations

Building DES models helps teams better understand how systems operate in the first place.

Minimize risks and disruption

DES provides a risk-free environment that allows wide-ranging experimentation without any worry about real-world consequences.

Reduce production costs

It is exponentially more expensive to fix issues later in the process, so DES can help pinpoint potential issues sooner, saving time and money.

Discover the real power of simulation