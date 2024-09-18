Cloud based manufacturing software

Autodesk Fusion for cloud manufacturing

Access and manage data, people, and processes from anywhere. Facilitate real-time collaboration, scalability, and efficiency improvements with cloud manufacturing software, Autodesk Fusion.

What is cloud based manufacturing?

Cloud based manufacturing is a modern approach to production and manufacturing that leverages cloud computing technologies. It includes the use of cloud-based platforms to manage, control, and optimize manufacturing processes and resources.

Cloud based manufacturing software, like Autodesk Fusion is hosted on cloud servers to facilitate various aspects of the manufacturing process. These solutions are designed to optimize operations, improve collaboration, and provide real-time insights into production activities.

Benefits of cloud based manufacturing software

Agility and innovation

Cloud manufacturing software can be rapidly deployed, helping manufacturers quickly adapt to changing market demands and customer needs.

Scalability

Cloud manufacturing solutions can easily scale up or down based on the needs of the business, allowing for flexibility in resource management.

Collaboration

Cloud based manufacturing software enables real-time collaboration among teams regardless of their location, with access to data at anytime, anywhere on any device. 

Real-time monitoring and analytics

Gain access to real-time visibility into manufacturing operations, allowing for quicker decision-making. Access to advanced analytics and reporting capabilities help in identifying trends, improving processes, and increasing productivity.

Cost efficiency

 Cloud based manufacturing solutions often reduce the need for significant upfront capital investment in hardware and software, as they typically operate on a subscription model. This helps in converting capital expenditure to operational expenditure.

Integration and interoperablity

Cloud-based manufacturing software integrates with other cloud-based tools and third-party applications, enhancing workflow efficiency and more streamlined operations.

Factors to consider when choosing a cloud based manufacturing software solution

Choosing a cloud based manufacturing software solution is a significant decision that can impact the efficiency and productivity of your operations. Here are some primary factors to consider:

  • Features and Functionality: Choose a solution that includes all the necessary features for your specific manufacturing needs, such as inventory management, production scheduling, quality control, and real-time analytics.
  • Scalibility and Flexibility: Select a solution that can grow with your business to accomdate an increase in users and data volume, as well as one that can adapt to ever-changing business requirements.

  • Integration: Make sure the solution integrates well with your existing systems and includes robust API support.

  • Security: Check to make sure the software adheres to industry standards and regulation for data security and privacy. Look for features such as data encryption and user access controls.

  • Cost and ROI: Evaluate the total cost of ownership and potential ROI by considering subscription fees, implementation costs, training, ongoing maintenance, and the software's ability to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.

Autodesk Fusion for cloud based manufacturing

Implementing Fusion, Autodesk's industry cloud for manufacturing involves strategically integrating its core components to enhance cloud based manufacturing workflows: Fusion for seamless cloud CAD/CAM/CAE/PCB operations, datat management, and collaboration, Fusion Manage for robust lifecycle management, and Fusion Operations for real-time insights into shop floor activities.

Complemented by Autodesk Platform Services (APS), extensive APIs, professional-grade extensions, and strategic partnerships, these tools create a comprehensive cloud manufacturing solution that supports every phase of your design and make process.

Cloud manufacturing made easy with Fusion, Fusion Operations, and Fusion Manage

Autodesk Fusion

cloud based CAD, CAM, CAE, & PCB

Fusion

Fusion integrates CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB capabilities into a single platform, allowing users to design, simulate, and manufacture products using cloud-based tools and resources. This enables collaboration, real-time data access, and streamlined workflows across different stages of product development and manufacturing.

Autodesk Fusion Operations

Cloud based PLM

Fusion Operations

Autodesk Fusion Operations helps manufacturers manage and optimize their production operations, offering features like inventory management, production scheduling, and real-time data analytics. Being cloud-based, it provides the flexibility to access and manage manufacturing processes from anywhere, enhancing collaboration and operational efficiency.

Autodesk Fusion Manage

Manufacturing and fabrication insights

Fusion Manage

Fusion Manage is a cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software that helps manufacturers manage product data, automate workflows, and improve collaboration across the product development lifecycle. Its also includes open API integration with other systems like PDM, ERP, and CRM.

Shiftwave using Autodesk Fusion for cloud based manufacturing

“Fusion has improved communication within the design team and when taking things to manufacturing. I can take any object, auto-generate a 2D drawing, send it to the shop with a STEP file, and get the part back with all the tolerances defined. It’s invaluable in saving us time all around.”

– Ryan McCullough, Director of Prototype Development, Shiftwave 

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Fusion Operations

Manage your production, reduce downtime, and minimize waste, from any device.

Fusion Manage

Cloud PLM to enhance workflows and improve collaboration across teams, partners, and suppliers.

Autodesk cloud manufacturing feature highlights

Simulation in Autodesk Fusion

Simulation

Fusion can simulate real-world conditions, including stress and motion, ensuring a products durability and functionality before production.

Bill of materials (BOM) in Fusion Manage

Bill of materials (BOM)

BOM in Fusion Manage provides a comprehensive list of components, materials, and parts required to manage a product, facilitating efficient product lifecycle management and collaboration.

Production scheduling in Fusion Operations

Production scheduling

Production scheduling in Fusion Operations involves planning and organizaing manufacturing processes to optimize resource utilization, reduce lead times, and ensure on-time delivery of products.

Automated tool path generation in Fusion

Automated toolpath generation

Fusion can automatically create optimized machining paths for CNC operations, enhancing efficiency and precision in the cloud based manufacturing process.

ECO in Fusion Manage

Engineering Change Order (ECO)

ECO in Fusion Manage is a formalized process for managing and documenting changes to product designs, ensuring all modifications are systematically reviewed, approved, and implemented.

Shop floor management in Fusion Operations

Shop floor management

Fusion Operations provides real-time visibility and control over manufacturing activities, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity on the production floor.

Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing

Fusion supports 3D printing and other additive manufacturing processes, enabling rapid prototyping and production.

Item revision control in Autodesk Manage

Item revision control

Fusion Manage ensures that all changes to product items are meticulously tracked, documented, and managed, maintaining consistency and traceability throughout the product lifecycle.

Cloud based manufacturing resources

Explore how cloud based manufacturing platforms have reshaped the workplace and how Autodesk Fusion offers a solution for manufacturers.

Learn why undergoing digital transformation in manufacturing is more vital than ever and how Autodesk Fusion can support.

Explore digital transformation in the context of cloud based manufacturing, including ongoing trends and ways to overcome perceived barriers.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) about cloud manufacturing

What is cloud manufacturing?

Cloud manufacturing is a service-oriented networked manufacturing model that utilizes cloud computing technologies to integrate and share manufacturing resources and capabilities. It enables manufacturers to access, manage, and optimize production processes and resources over the internet, enhancing collaboration, efficiency, and scalability.

What is cloud based manufacturing software?

Cloud based manufacturing software is a digital platform hosted on remote servers that provides tools for managing and optimizing manufacturing processes via the internet. It allows manufacturers to streamline operations, monitor production in real-time, and collaborate across different locations without the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure.

What is cloud manufacturing ERP?

Cloud manufacturing ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) is a cloud-hosted system that integrates various business processes and manufacturing operations into a unified platform accessible over the internet. It provides real-time data and analytics to streamline workflows, improve resource management, and enhance decision-making across the entire manufacturing enterprise.

What are the benefits of cloud manufacturing?

The top five benefits of cloud manufacturing are:

  1. Scalability and Flexibility: Easily scale resources up or down based on demand and adapt to changing business needs without significant infrastructure investments.
  2. Cost Efficiency: Reduce capital expenditure on hardware and software, and lower operational costs with a pay-as-you-go pricing model.
  3. Enhanced Collaboration: Foster better collaboration among teams, suppliers, and partners through real-time data sharing and communication tools accessible from any location.
  4. Improved Efficiency and Productivity: Optimize production processes with real-time monitoring, automated workflows, and advanced analytics to increase overall operational efficiency.
  5. Accessibility: Access manufacturing data and control systems from anywhere, at any time, using internet-connected devices, which enhances flexibility and responsiveness.

Is Autodesk Fusion a cloud based manufacturing software?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion is a cloud based manufacturing software. It integrates CAD, CAM, and CAE capabilities into a single platform, allowing users to design, simulate, and manufacture products using cloud-based tools and resources. This enables collaboration, real-time data access, and streamlined workflows across different stages of product development and manufacturing.

