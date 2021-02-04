City of Strasbourg

To this end, the City’s administration and the Strasbourg Eurometropolis have chosen to work with the BIM (Building Information Modeling) tools of Autodesk, including InfraWorks, and Revit.

“With InfraWorks, I discovered an efficient tool which was quite easy to use and helped me meet the requirements of business services in a way that is well-adapted to the design phases,” says Slisse.

What is the result? “Today, we have an accurate representation of the physical features of the area with a precision of 5 cm which provides all business services access to the existing conditions data they need for their projects and managing their assets,” Slisse explains.