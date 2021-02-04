Beyond the borders of Kuala Lumpur, where twin towers of glass and steel dominate the modern skyline, lush rainforests and pristine beaches beckon tourists from around the world. For Malaysia's burgeoning middle class, the new townships on the outskirts of the capital city are a great draw. These greenfield sites provide much-needed housing for the M40 demographic, comprising the middle 40 percent of Malaysia's 32.4 million population. Adorned with desirable amenities, the privately developed townships also stimulate commerce in the greater metro area.

WDI Studios was in on the ground floor of a 100-acre development near Kuala Lumpur. The new township will provide luxury housing and schools, as well as amenities and attractions, including hotels, restaurants, and amusement parks.