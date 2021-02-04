EDU uses InfraWorks gather real-world data that helps create context models, which are used from stakeholder meetings to design to Medellín's construction sites. EDU is also using Autodesk tools to integrate databases. Revit and Civil 3D help create large surface models, and because InfraWorks models can be easily accessed in the field, EDU was able to make better decisions on the spot.
Ana del Carmen Cardona Suaza, a resident of neighborhood historically prone to landslides, believes the area feels safer since infrastructure projects have improved the lack of housing.
"Many of us build on crumbled areas, or in areas that are high risk," she said. "The new houses provide us all with more safety."
Edgardo Martinez, commercial director for water and sanitation at EPM, said that the city's existing infrastructure does not accommodate much of Medellín's population living on the hillsides in close proximity to gorges and the Medellín River.
"We are working very closely in the planning, remodeling, design and construction of these networks in parallel to the infrastructure that EDU is building," Martinez said. "This brings a transformation not only to the area but to housing and daily life for people who've had no services. Now, they'll have good parameters for continuity and quality."
According to Martinez, the work behind these improvements in urban development is driven by Autodesk software. These tools enable Martinez and other engineers to prioritize from planning to construction when making improvements, such as installing plumbing into the homes of residents that live within the hillsides.
Using technology in social infrastructure design is not only saving money and time, it's providing communities with safety. With Medellín's ambition to reduce violence, increase housing and improve health conditions all through infrastructure it's doing more than building for tomorrow," it's demonstrating what tomorrow should be.
Find out more about InfraWorks and Autodesk's AEC Collection.