The theme for this year's Infrastructure Week was Let's Build For Tomorrow. Starting Now." It's a motto that many cities and regions around the world are taking to heart and Medellín, Colombia, is perhaps the best example of a city planning for a better tomorrow.

Tucked away in the Andes Mountains, Medellín is propelling itself into another urban transformation. Tourism has increased by almost 20% in recent years, due to Hollywood's obsession with drug lord Pablo Escobar and some of the most innovative infrastructure projects in the world. Surprisingly, the two are not unrelated.

Medellín was long known as one of the most violent cities in the world. But an onset of political rejuvenation and spiraling concerns about climate change are influencing the greatest infrastructure transformation the city has ever seen.

While its residents were still reeling from the disintegration of major drug cartels in the mid-1990s, the city started building bridges and a gondola lift system that connects low income neighborhoods to those of economic vitality. Former mayor Sergio Fajardo championed modern architecture in the city's poorest neighborhoods.

"Architecture sends an important political message," Fajardo said. "When you go to the poorest neighborhood and build the city's most beautiful building, that gives a sense of dignity."