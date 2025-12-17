3D CAD software

Autodesk has 3D CAD software designed to meet your needs. Create and build anything with our most popular 3D CAD design software.

Man using AutoCAD in an office environment.

What is 3D CAD software?

3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is a technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Using a computer, architects, engineers, and other professionals can employ 3D CAD software to more precisely represent and visualize objects in a virtual setting, through a collection of points in a three-dimensional space.
 

Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD programs and tools for drawing and modeling to help people explore and share ideas, visualize concepts, and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.

Two people working on CAD designs using a laptop and tablet in a modern workspace.
In manufacturing, 3D CAD software helps streamline the prototyping process.

Examples of 3D CAD workflows

3D CAD software enhances professional workflows across industries by offering advanced design, simulation, and visualization tools. Beyond traditional fields, 3D CAD programs are driving innovation with applications in healthcare, entertainment, education, and fashion, demonstrating their versatility and meaningful impact. 

Applications of 3D CAD in design and engineering

3D CAD design in manufacturing

In manufacturing, 3D CAD allows for creating and analyzing complex product models for early identification of design issues and helping to streamline the prototyping process. Early detection conserves resources by reducing the need for physical prototypes. It also accelerates product development cycles, seamlessly integrating with computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems, ensuring a smooth transition from design to production.

3D CAD for architecture and engineering

In architecture and engineering, 3D CAD software enables more precise modeling of intricate structures, incorporates environmental and structural analysis, and harnesses building information modeling (BIM) technology for enriched data management. This comprehensive approach improves project coordination, reduces errors, and cuts construction time and costs.

Autodesk 3D CAD software

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Product details
Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Product details
Civil 3D

Civil engineering design and construction documentation

Product details
Inventor

Powerful product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.

Product details
Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM software for product design.

Product details
Alias

Industrial design software to sketch, concept model, surface, and visualize. Available as Alias Concept, Surface, and AutoStudio.

Product details
Architects working with AutoCAD to laser cut architectural models.

Using 3D CAD in marketing and client demonstrations

As well as being used to create and design products and buildings, 3D CAD can be employed to promote and demonstrate these same things. In terms of products, 3D CAD software enables stakeholders and customers to experience how a product functions in an immersive way, or even to preview user-specific customizations. 3D CAD can also be used in architectural presentations to clients, bringing high-quality visualizations and even augmented reality experiences into the mix.

3D CAD beyond traditional workflows

Beyond traditional fields, 3D CAD design is driving innovation with applications in healthcare, entertainment, education, and fashion, demonstrating its versatility and meaningful impact.

Two people assembling a 3D-printed mechanical component while referencing a CAD design displayed on a laptop screen.

3D CAD for healthcare

In healthcare, 3D CAD software revolutionizes patient care by customizing medical devices and prosthetics, supported by converting imaging into detailed 3D models for surgical planning.

Two gingerbread characters decorated with icing and candy details, standing side by side.

3D CAD for entertainment

In the entertainment industry, 3D CAD helps artists create detailed visual effects and animations, enhancing storytelling through dynamic simulations.

Image courtesy of Axis Studios

Woman working at her laptop.

3D CAD for education

Educational institutions use 3D CAD design to prepare students for professional careers, fostering a practical understanding of design principles and technologies.

Computer monitor displaying a 3D CAD model of a ring with gemstone, viewed from a side angle.

3D CAD for fashion

For fashion and jewelry designers, 3D CAD software offers the precision necessary for creating intricate designs and facilitates rapid iteration and customization, allowing designers to respond swiftly to market trends.

Image courtesy of Volodymyr Kalyniuk

Free Autodesk 3D modeling software for students and educators

Unlock educational access to Autodesk software

Autodesk is committed to helping educate tomorrow's leaders. Get free access to our entire portfolio of products with the Autodesk Education plan.

Types of 3D CAD software

3D CAD software programs

3D CAD software programs are diverse, catering to design and engineering requirements with varying levels of control and functionality. Freeform modelers such as ZBrush and Autodesk Mudbox represent one end of the spectrum, offering minimal dimensional control for users to sculpt designs, akin to virtual clay. In contrast, parametric modelers such as CATIA, Creo, and OnShape provide exhaustive control, so every design aspect can be meticulously defined by dimensions and constraints. This approach builds a comprehensive history of the model’s development, enabling deep customization through scripting.

 

Between these extremes lie other 3D CAD modeling techniques including polygonal (mesh) modeling, utilized by Blender and Autodesk 3ds Max; solid modeling, found in SolidWorks and SolidEdge; and surface modeling, as seen in software such as Autodesk Alias and Rhinoceros. Each method offers distinct advantages, from simple shape manipulation to creating complex, ready-for-manufacture models.

Autodesk 3D modeling with CAD

Autodesk 3D modeling with CAD embraces a hybrid approach across a suite of design products, blending the strengths of various modeling techniques to serve a broad spectrum of industry needs. Autodesk’s 3D CAD software—including AutoCADFusion, and Inventor—integrates features of solid and surface modeling with parametric capabilities for a highly flexible design process that accommodates everything from initial concept sketches to final manufacturing-ready models. Fusion combines mesh and solid modeling, seamlessly transitioning between design phases.

 

AutoCAD’s extensive toolset accommodates a wide range of design tasks, making it a versatile choice for professionals across disciplines. Inventor provides specialized toolsets that automate the 3D modeling of sheet metal, weld frame, piping, and electrical components. It also features powerful rules-based technology, so 3D CAD designers can quickly create new configurations of existing designs for the next project or to satisfy customer requests.

What is 3D CAD software used for?

Learn about the different types of applications supported by Autodesk 3D CAD programs.

Rendering of dirt bike designed with Autodesk Fusion

Product design and development

3D CAD software is widely used in product design and development across industries such as automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and electronics.

People working in an architecture office.

Architectural design and planning

Architects and building designers use 3D CAD software to create detailed models of buildings and structures.

Exploded view of a mechanical part with bolts and washers.

Mechanical engineering

3D CAD programs are essential in mechanical engineering for designing machinery, tools, and mechanical components.

Rendering of high-speed train with bridge and tunnel

Civil engineering and infrastructure design

Civil engineers use 3D CAD software for designing infrastructure projects such as roadsbridges and tunnels.

3D CAD software benefits

Discover the top benefits of 3D CAD software available with Autodesk.

Detailed visualization

3D CAD software transforms design visualization by enabling detailed, three-dimensional representations of products, complete with realistic textures and materials. It offers dynamic interaction through capabilities like rotation, zooming, and section views for a comprehensive understanding of a design’s external and internal features. Advanced simulation tools such as Inventor enable real-world functionality testing and help identify potential design flaws early in the development process. 3D CAD facilitates collaboration and communication through shared views and enhanced presentations, making it easier for teams and stakeholders to provide feedback and make informed decisions.

Design iteration

3D CAD design software such as AutoCAD accelerates product development cycles by enabling designers to quickly iterate and refine their designs through advanced features like direct modeling, parametric design, and real-time visualization. These tools allow immediate adjustments and visual feedback, significantly reducing the need for physical prototypes. Integrated digital prototyping, seamless collaboration via cloud capabilities, and automated documentation updates further help streamline the design process. The ability to quickly scale and modify projects without starting over ensures that designers can adapt to changes swiftly, enhancing efficiency and reducing the time from concept to market.

Error reduction

3D CAD programs such as AutoCAD enhance the early detection and correction of design errors, minimizing costly mistakes during manufacturing. Through advanced 3D modeling, designers gain a comprehensive visualization of their projects and can identify potential issues before production. Simulation tools can analyze a design’s performance under various conditions, while interference checking flags part misalignments in assemblies. Autodesk Fusion's precision ensures exact measurements and tolerances, facilitating an iterative design process where modifications are easily made and reviewed. Collaborative features allow for early feedback, further reducing errors. Integration with manufacturing tools and technologies such as CAM and 3D printing can create prototypes directly from 3D CAD models, allowing a final check for design flaws.

Cross-team collaboration

3D CAD software such as AutoCAD boosts team collaboration by utilizing cloud-based platforms and real-time collaboration tools so team members can access, share, and provide feedback on designs from any location. With features such as shared views accessible via web browsers, support for standard file formats like DWG and DXF for interoperability, and efficient version control for tracking changes, AutoCAD keeps all team members in sync. Customizable access permissions protect the integrity of the design while facilitating collaboration. Integrations with communication tools further enhance the collaborative workflow, making AutoCAD a powerful tool for distributed teams to work together.

How is 3D CAD software used?
Rendering of E.A. Smith house

3D CAD for architecture

This architect transforms architectural history by blending advanced 3D CAD modeling with his fascination for Frank Lloyd Wright’s work, creating vivid reconstructions of never-built and destroyed designs.

Read story

Image courtesy of David Romero.

autodesk 3ds max for 3d architectural visualization

3D CAD for interior design

Embracing 3D CAD software as the cornerstone of her career shift, Sarah Wilson transitioned from IT to interior design, catapulting her dream into a thriving business reality.

Read story

Image courtesy of Osama Aly

Industry creates the ultimate urban bike with Fusion 360

3D CAD for product design

Learn how one team breaks the mold in the bike industry with the power of 3D CAD design. See how Fusion accelerates the journey from concept to market to create award-winning cycling products.

Watch video (2:18 min.)

Autodesk payment options

Purchase Autodesk products your way via our eStore, sales team and authorized partners. Choose between monthly, annual and 3-year subscriptions. Alternatively, check out our flexible payment scheme, for consumption-based 3D CAD software access that allows you to use any product whenever you need to on a pay-as-you-go basis.

We make it easy for you to buy an Autodesk subscription by offering three options: buy online, buy with our expert sales team, or buy with a certified Autodesk Partner. All purchases are secure and come with our money-back guarantee. Financing is also available for qualified buyers.

Select a subscription plan that best fits your individual or company needs. Each plan has a different level of security, reporting, automation, and support features.

Autodesk Flex is the perfect solution for occasional use and special projects. Purchase Flex tokens to access eligible 3D CAD design products for a 24-hour period and explore new design products without committing to a long-term contract.

Autodesk university learning sessions featuring 3D CAD software

Beginner's guide to learning 3ds Max and SDK components

Learn the fundamentals of using 3DS Max’s SDK development and scripting tools to create custom plug-ins and tools for 3D CAD modeling, animation, and rendering. You’ll also learn tips and tricks for using these tools, and discover design automation.

 

Watch session

The Future of CAD Management: How AI Is Transforming AutoCAD and Civil 3D

Get the lowdown on how artificial intelligence and automation tools are reshaping 3D CAD workflows. You’ll find out how to automate and streamline tedious tasks, improve quality control, and how to better support project teams.

 

Watch session

Getting started with 3D CAD software

Explore our extensive range of learning resources for using our selection of widely used 3D CAD programs.

In this collection of classes you can get a broad overview of using CAD. In it you’ll cover:

  • Using Fusion for 3D CAD
  • Sketching
  • Drawing
  • Part and assembly modeling
  • Animation
  • Rendering
  • Real world example 3D CAD projects

Get a head start in using our Fusion 3D CAD software in this roundup of essential knowledge and techniques. Topics covered include:

  • Navigating Fusion’s interface and settings
  • Components and bodies
  • Sketching in fusion
  • Extruding solid bodies
  • Creating and sharing projects
  • Assembly modeling

Lay a solid foundation for using Inventor in this quick start guide. By the end you’ll be able to do many things in the software, including:

  • Creating 3D models
  • Constraining parts and assemblies
  • Adding dimensions to drawings
  • Creating 3D and 2D sketches
  • Setting up dynamic simulations

Whether you’re already an experienced Revit user or a beginner, you’ll find everything you need to know about using the 3D CAD software in this quick start guide. Topics covered include:

  • User interface, keyboard shortcuts and navigation
  • Understanding parameters and families in Revit
  • Elements in Revit
  • Creating models and sheets
  • Sketch modes
  • Creating views

3D CAD software resources

Learn more about 3D CAD software with these tutorials, tips, and guides.

See the solutions 3D CAD provides for designers, drafters, and creators. Choose the right 3D CAD software to meet specific project needs and goals.

Transform your creative process with 3D drawing features of 3D CAD software. With 3D CAD tools, you can draw, visualize, and simulate complex machinery and architecture.

Explore the essentials of 3D CAD software. Learn about CAD’s versatility, from drafting to manufacturing, and the advantages that make it indispensable for modern creative projects.

Compare the unique strengths of Revit and AutoCAD for 3D modeling. Discover how each 3D CAD software suits different aspects of architecture, engineering, and construction.

Learn the vital role of model-based definition (MBD) in advancing product development. See how integrating 3D CAD software can enhance efficiency, minimize errors, and improve project collaboration.

With AutoCAD Web, you can access the features and flexibility of AutoCAD 3D CAD online, directly from your browser. It’s ideal for designing, editing, and sharing 3D CAD drawings on the go.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on 3D CAD software

Why is 3D CAD software better than drawing by hand?

3D CAD software allows users to include precise dimensions in their drawings. With 3D CAD design, it’s much more efficient to update a drawing, and file sharing is streamlined.

What are the advantages of 3D CAD software?

3D CAD software such as AutoCAD provides many advantages, including:

  • Increased drawing accuracy
  • Automation of common processes
  • Access to libraries of routinely used items such as doors, windows, and manufacturing parts
  • Ability to quickly adjust parts of a drawing without needing to start over
  • Management of complex design details within a single file
  • Creation of blocks for frequently drawn items
  • Increased collaboration with colleagues through the ability to share and mark the same file

Who uses 3D CAD software?

3D CAD programs are used by many professions, including architects, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, interior designers, civil engineers, landscape architects, industrial designers, P&ID designers, plant engineers, piping designers, MEP engineers, surveyors, urban planners, and GIS specialists.

Are there any discounts for students/educators for Autodesk’s 3D CAD software?

Yes, students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as they remain eligible. Learn more.

What cloud collaboration/remote features are included in Autodesk’s 3D CAD software?

The AutoCAD Web online 3D CAD program is included with your subscription to AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT. It allows you to work remotely and collaborate with colleagues in AutoCAD using the internet browser on your computer. AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps offer connected workflows through leading cloud storage providers, including Box, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. These cloud storage integrations enable you to store your DWG files wherever you want and work in AutoCAD anytime, anywhere.

Does Autodesk offer any 3D CAD certifications?

Yes, Autodesk offers 3D CAD certifications for products including AutoCAD, Fusion 360, Inventor, and Revit. For a full list of products available for certification and details on certification, visit Autodesk Certification.

What is the difference between 2D and 3D CAD software?

2D CAD software specializes in creating two-dimensional drawings and is valued for its precision in architectural blueprints and engineering plans, offering a simpler learning curve. In contrast, 3D CAD software enables the design and visualization of objects in three dimensions, crucial for product design and mechanical engineering due to its advanced modeling, simulation, and analysis capabilities. Although 3D CAD design presents a steeper learning curve, it provides a comprehensive view of designs, allowing for detailed examination from any angle.

What types of file formats does Autodesk’s 3D CAD software support?

Autodesk’s 3D CAD software lineup includes AutoCAD, Revit, and Autodesk Fusion, showcasing exceptional flexibility by supporting a comprehensive range of file formats.

  • AutoCAD excels in handling formats from 3D Studio and ACIS to CATIA, DGN, DXB, and SolidWorks, ensuring compatibility across engineering and design fields.
  • Revit streamlines architectural projects with support for DGN, DWF, DWG, DXF, and more, promoting effortless collaboration.
  • Cloud-based Fusion accommodates 3MF, Autodesk Alias, and DWG files for a seamless design process.

How can 3D CAD software optimize designs?

One of the major benefits of using 3D CAD software is that it can be used to optimize designs for both production and end use. 3D CAD allows designers and engineers to create detailed, precise models and view them at any angle so that they can spot issues and refine specific parts. 3D CAD design tools, such as simulation and machine-learning enhanced iterative design, also help to optimize models and parts.

Are there any free 3D CAD software packages?

Yes, TinkerCAD is a free 3D CAD program that’s suitable for use by beginners, children and occasional users. You can also download Fusion for Personal Use for free, if you are not using it for commercial purposes. Free trials are also available on our 3D CAD programs, so you can try them out before you buy.

See more FAQ