3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is a technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Using a computer, architects, engineers, and other professionals can employ 3D CAD software to more precisely represent and visualize objects in a virtual setting, through a collection of points in a three-dimensional space.



Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD programs and tools for drawing and modeling to help people explore and share ideas, visualize concepts, and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.