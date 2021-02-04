“I actually learned AutoCAD at FIDM,” Wilson says. “After working with computers for a long time, I picked it up really quickly. Now I always start with AutoCAD for Mac. I draw my floor plan, do the furniture arrangement, and everything is in AutoCAD.”

After graduating from FIDM, Wilson founded her interior design firm Chansaerae Designs, which is a combination of her and her two sisters’ names. In her business and interior designs, AutoCAD has become indispensable.

For a recent kitchen remodel, she had to change the floor plan five different times after they came up against plumbing and electrical issues and a myriad of other problems. Even though the final 3D model given to the client didn’t need to change, Wilson and the contractor could keep going back and forth with the files in AutoCAD.

“AutoCAD has been really instrumental because I don't go to the site on a regular basis,” Wilson says. “It's great to just quickly change the floor plan and then send the contractor another drawing. I used it for the cabinet elevation so that when he went to buy the cabinets he knew what I wanted the wall to look like and which cabinets should go where.”