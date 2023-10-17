Fusion connects product development processes end-to-end and integrates a broad array of manufacturing hardware solutions, ultimately improving simulation before manufacturing, and productivity during operations.

Our Machine Tools, Additive Machinery, Tooling, Probing & Work-Holding partners come in all shapes, sizes, and variants. Autodesk’s ever-evolving ecosystem of hardware partners delivers machine integrations and enables deeper integrations through partner add-ins in Fusion, like Haas, Mazak, Okuma, Kennametal, Renishaw, Dormer Pramet, and Sandvik. Explore some of our key partnerships and learn how we are accelerating innovation in manufacturing.