Autodesk Fusion and Kennametal

Kennametal and Autodesk have partnered to streamline the process of going from CAD/CAM to CNC Machining. This is achieved through in-product integrations like add-ins that link Fusion to the tooling setup and a collection of vetted tooling simulation models.

Our integrations allow for a closer connection between Kennametal tooling and your CAM environment. This enables you to select, setup, and simulate your on-machine tooling with greater ease and technological insight, while saving time and minimizing errors. Our joint efforts aim to increase your confidence and accuracy and reduce the time required to set up your machines.

