Autodesk Fusion and Formlabs

Formlabs designs, develops, and manufactures accessible 3D printing systems and is the largest supplier of professional stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers in the world.

Formlabs is the professional 3D printer of choice for engineers, designers, manufacturers, and decision makers around the globe. Formlabs products include the Form 3, Form 3B, Form 3L, Form 4 and Form 4B, which are powered by Low Force Stereolithography (LFS)™ 3D printing. The Form 2 SLA 3D printer, Form Wash and Form Cure postprocessing solutions, Fuse 1 and Fuse 1+ SLS 3D printers, Form Cell and Form Auto offer additional manufacturing solutions. Formlabs also develops its own suite of high-performance materials that continue to push the boundaries for 3D printing, and best-in-class 3D printing software.