Formlabs designs, develops, and manufactures accessible 3D printing systems and is the largest supplier of professional stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers in the world.
Formlabs is the professional 3D printer of choice for engineers, designers, manufacturers, and decision makers around the globe. Formlabs products include the Form 3, Form 3B, Form 3L, Form 4 and Form 4B, which are powered by Low Force Stereolithography (LFS)™ 3D printing. The Form 2 SLA 3D printer, Form Wash and Form Cure postprocessing solutions, Fuse 1 and Fuse 1+ SLS 3D printers, Form Cell and Form Auto offer additional manufacturing solutions. Formlabs also develops its own suite of high-performance materials that continue to push the boundaries for 3D printing, and best-in-class 3D printing software.
Autodesk Fusion and Formlabs have teamed up to streamline the design-to-manufacture workflow.
Create your designs, modify them for 3D printing, and orient and pack them in 3D with the build platform for Formlabs SLA or SLS printers. Create support structures and export a ready-to-print .form file all in Fusion. Any update to a Fusion design means all updates for additive print preparation are automatically taken care of. Additionally, Fusion makes it easy to create native PreForm files due to shared technology with Formlabs. Formlab's print preparation software, PreForm, also relies heavily on the mesh repair functionality from Fusion to automatically repair faulty STL files.
With Fusion, you're able to design, document, simulate, and prepare data for manufacturing all in one product. Centralize your data so your whole team can work from the same, always up-to-date files. With Fusion's dedicated manufacturing workspace, you can create associative design and manufacturing data and even automatically hollow and lattice parts so they can be light-weighted for 3D printing on Formlabs machines.
Set up prints, create custom support structures, and generate PreForm files direct from Fusion. Maintain associativity between design and manufacturing data without any extra steps.
Working in SLS? Design and nest your parts in 3D for Fuse 1 and Fuse1+ 30W all in Fusion. Export .form files from Fusion to print using PreForm without additional setup, while also benefitting from associative design and manufacturing data.
Fusion users can also split large parts in smaller pieces with pins and holes, add labels to their parts such as a serial number, and even create a sinterbox using the 3D Printing Essentials Add-in. Adding a sinterbox to your build help with protecting small & fragile parts so that they do not get lost or damaged during the post-processing phase.
Dr. Hannes Schwenke and team are 3D printing artery models to get a closer look at patient anatomy and ease patient anxiety.
COSM is tackling pelvic floor disorders with customized 3D printed prosthetics designed in Fusion and printed on the Formlabs Form 3B.
KUHMUTE uses Fusion and the Formlabs Fuse 1 3D printer to design charging stations built for last-mile vehicles of all makes.
With Fusion you can design your parts, prepare 3D prints, along with supports, to send over to PreForm for slicing and printing. Take advantage of associative design and print preparation to expedite your additive manufacturing.
With Fusion you can design your parts, quick pack within the Fuse 1 build volume, and export ready-to-print PreForm files for your Fuse 1. Benefit from associative design & manufacturing data while optimizing the use of your Fuse 1.
Scale prototyping and production as your business grows with Formlabs SLA machines. Take advantage of affordable, industrial-quality 3D printers that consistently deliver.
