Autodesk Fusion and Okuma

Okuma Corporation specializes in manufacturing machine tools such as CNC lathes, machining centers, multitasking machines, and grinders. Founded in 1898 Okuma is known for their high quality and reliable machines, as well as their advanced technology and innovations in the industry.
Okuma is dedicated to continuously investing in modern technologies, solutions, services, and partnerships to assist manufacturers in enhancing and expanding their capabilities.
Okuma’s Partners in Technology is a network of 45+ companies that creates integrated manufacturing solutions and explores the industry’s next big ideas. Built on a foundation of trust and proficiency, Partners in Technology is also a promise to keep innovating and make sure our customers are always supported at the highest level.
Okuma has collaborated with Autodesk to simplify the process of transitioning from CAD/CAM to your Okuma machine tool. This is accomplished by utilizing a selection of verified machine simulation models and post-processors. As a result, you'll see faster and more straightforward programming, simulation, and machine operation, while decreasing the likelihood of errors.
Our collaborative endeavors strive to boost your confidence in producing components and decrease the time required for machine programming.
Increase surface finish quality and reduce cycle times by using the Super-NURBS functionality in Fusion.
The Geno M560-V takes 3-axis machining to the next level creating a high-quality surface finish.
A Genos M560-V and MU-8000V machine this reflector mold core insert to exacting standards.
A Genos M460V-5AX showcases the capabilities of rotary roughing and finishing.
5-axis machining on a MU-8000V to access hard to reach areas and maintain optimum cutting parameters.
– Brian Stall Manager, ESD CAD/CAM, Center of Excellence
