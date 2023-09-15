CAD + CAM INTEGRATION FOR CNC MACHINISTS

Autodesk Fusion and Okuma

Get the most from your CNC machine tools, increase your production, and produce higher-quality parts with Autodesk Fusion and Okuma CNC machines.

Okumo logo

Who is Okuma?

Okuma Corporation specializes in manufacturing machine tools such as CNC lathes, machining centers, multitasking machines, and grinders. Founded in 1898 Okuma is known for their high quality and reliable machines, as well as their advanced technology and innovations in the industry.

Okuma is dedicated to continuously investing in modern technologies, solutions, services, and partnerships to assist manufacturers in enhancing and expanding their capabilities. 

Partners in Technology

Okuma’s Partners in Technology is a network of 45+ companies that creates integrated manufacturing solutions and explores the industry’s next big ideas. Built on a foundation of trust and proficiency, Partners in Technology is also a promise to keep innovating and make sure our customers are always supported at the highest level.

autodesk fusion 360 okuma integration

Okuma and Autodesk Partnership

Okuma has collaborated with Autodesk to simplify the process of transitioning from CAD/CAM to your Okuma machine tool. This is accomplished by utilizing a selection of verified machine simulation models and post-processors. As a result, you'll see faster and more straightforward programming, simulation, and machine operation, while decreasing the likelihood of errors.

Our collaborative endeavors strive to boost your confidence in producing components and decrease the time required for machine programming.

Get the most out of your Okuma

Increase surface finish quality and reduce cycle times by using the Super-NURBS functionality in Fusion. 

Okuma machine tools and Autodesk Fusion in action

die stamp form Okuma Geno m560-v

Die stamp form

The Geno M560-V takes 3-axis machining to the next level creating a high-quality surface finish.

 

reflector core Okuma Genos M560-V MU-8000V

Reflector core

A Genos M560-V and MU-8000V machine this reflector mold core insert to exacting standards.

 

cone core Okuma Genos M460V-5AX

Cone core

A Genos M460V-5AX showcases the capabilities of rotary roughing and finishing.

 

tube elbow cavity Okuma MU-8000V

Tube elbow cavity

5-axis machining on a MU-8000V to access hard to reach areas and maintain optimum cutting parameters.

 

Unlock your full potential with Autodesk Fusion and Okuma

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.

Product Design & Manufacturing collection

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.

