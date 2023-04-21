Autodesk Fusion and Haas Automation

Haas Automation is the largest machine tool builder in the United States, and one of the largest builders of CNC machines in the world.

Haas manufactures a complete line of CNC vertical machining centers, horizontal machining centers, turning centers, 5-axis machining centers, and rotary products. They also offer wide selection of fully integrated automation solutions, including automatic parts loaders, pallet-pool systems, and 6-axis robot systems.

