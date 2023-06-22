-
-
-
-
-
Back
Mazak Corporation is a leader in the design and manufacture of productive machine tool solutions. Committed to being a partner to customers with innovative technology, its world-class facility in Florence, Kentucky, produces over 100 models of turning centers, multi-tasking machines and vertical machining centers, including 5- axis models and Swiss turning.
Continuously investing in manufacturing technology allows the Kentucky Mazak iSMART Factory™ to be the most advanced and efficient in the industry, providing high-quality and reliable products through its “Production-On-Demand” practice. Mazak maintains eight Technology Centers across North America to provide local hands-on applications, service, and sales support to customers.
Mazak and Autodesk have partnered to streamline the process of going from CAD/CAM to CNC Machining. This is achieved through in-product integrations including add-ins that link Fusion 360 to the machine, as well as a collection of vetted machine simulation models and post-processors.
Our integrations allow for a closer connection between Mazak machines and your CAD/CAM environment. This enables you to program, simulate, and transfer data to your machine with greater ease, while minimizing errors. Our joint efforts aim to increase your confidence in producing parts and reduce the time required to program your machines
With the Mazak add-in, your CAM programmer can easily transfer part geometry, fixtures, tooling, coordinate systems, and more from their Fusion 360 project to Mazak’s Smooth Project Manager (SPM). This allows for an accurate digital representation of the CAM workspace on the machine, which can simulate the machining process, check for errors, and calculate the time needed for production.
Additionally, the Mazak add-in creates a direct connection to any Mazak machine, enabling the user to see its availability status and loaded tool information. The Mazak add-in can be used by both the CAM programmer and machine operator to verify NC programs and optimize production, ultimately saving time and preventing costly mistakes.
See how Fusion 360 and Mazak partnered to help Sram improve all aspects of their production.
Get to know more about how Mazak and Fusion 360 collaborated at IMTS 2022.
Download your free Mazak post processors here.
View the following video tutorials to learn how to achieve faster integration for your Mazak CNC machine, reduce data translation issues, and produce higher-quality parts with Fusion 360 and Mazak CNC machines.
Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.
Try Fusion 360 for free with a 30-day trial. Access all capabilities and features with integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software.