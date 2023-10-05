Sandvik Coromant is a world-leading supplier of tools, tooling solutions, and know-how to the metalworking industry. Sandvik Coromant offers tools for applications such as turning, milling, and drilling as well as tool-holding systems and digital manufacturing solutions. In addition, Sandvik Coromant is able to provide extensive process and application knowledge within machining.

Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions, and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and into the next industrial era.