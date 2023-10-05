-
Sandvik Coromant is a world-leading supplier of tools, tooling solutions, and know-how to the metalworking industry. Sandvik Coromant offers tools for applications such as turning, milling, and drilling as well as tool-holding systems and digital manufacturing solutions. In addition, Sandvik Coromant is able to provide extensive process and application knowledge within machining.
Sandvik Coromant and Autodesk are partnering to bring maximum efficiency and process security to the CAM community. Users of CoroPlus Tool Library can get the tool and cutting data recommendations, build tool assemblies and bring their work into Autodesk Fusion 360 in an integrated and intuitive workflow.
With the Sandvik Coromant CoroPlus add-in for Fusion 360, you can reduce the time and effort needed to select the right cutting tool, choose the correct cutting parameters, and transfer the data back into Fusion 360 for CAM programming to continue. This all translates into faster CAM programming times, better machining outcomes, and reduced risk of error.
View the following video tutorials to learn how to reduce the time and effort needed to select the right cutting tool and parameters, and transfer the data into Fusion 360 for CAM programming.
Seamlessly access the Sandvik Coromant online tool library from within Fusion 360 with the Sandvik Coromant CoroPlus Tool Library Add-in for Fusion 360.
Listen to our webinar to learn how the CoroPlus® Tool Library plugin reduces the non-value-added processes of finding, defining, and transferring tool data into CAM by identifying suitable tools and cutting data in a seamless workflow into Fusion 360.
