Wastewater utility providers and asset managers have a network vision problem. But it's not like they aren't looking–they often have more footage than they know what to do with–the issue is turning it into actual insight.
With aging infrastructure and the need to prepare for long-term supply, having a clear picture of your network is critical. Info360 Asset makes it simple to turn CCTV inspections into useful data, giving you clarity over your asset portfolio and the ability to plan its future effectively.
An efficient system for gathering and studying CCTV data is the heart of effective water asset planning. Our e-book outlines how Info360 Asset helps you create one.
—Todd Plank, GHD Associate
Info360 Asset allows field teams to drag and drop CCTV footage straight to the cloud in a consistent format–eliminating storage and sharing issues. Context and communications from the field can be immediately accessed by reviewers in the office, improving speed and accuracy.
Your GIS layers are visible within Info360 Asset, with no need to export. Field crews can better identify and locate underground asset defects found during inspections, report them seamlessly, and give more geospatial context to decision-making and maintenance planning.
Manual CCTV footage review is monotonous and time-consuming, and prone to inconsistencies and inaccuracies. Reviews often act as a bottleneck that lead to footage backlogs and missed opportunities. However, Info360 Asset paired with VAPAR.Solutions* AI can analyze footage consistently and identify defects accurately in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost.
* VAPAR.Solutions is licensed separately.
With all your CCTV footage and asset history in one place, you can generate likelihood of failure and consequence of failure scores across your wastewater assets. You can then directly visualize risk across your portfolio, helping you uncover trends and opportunities.
Info360 Asset aggregates inspection, condition, defect, and cost data to inform capital planning decisions and prioritize asset rehabilitation or replacement. This transparency makes your water CapEx transparent, consistent, and justifiable to stakeholders.
Smaller utilities often have to fight harder to make their case for project funding. But in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bonton Associates found it could use Info360 Asset to fight smarter.
Video
The first step can be the hardest. So we made a helpful step-by-step guide to make getting started a breeze.
Blog
Push pipe inspection layers to ArcGIS Online and help field crews identify and locate asset defects.
Features
From multiparameter risk modeling to smarter in-app notifications, we're constantly updating and upgrading.
Info360 Asset means you can keep CCTV footage and detailed records of the condition and history of assets in a single place, including pipes, pumps, and more. This helps you stay compliant, plan maintenance effectively, model risk scenarios, and justify your water capital improvement programs to stakeholders.
Info360 Asset provides a fully transparent approach that helps you justify proposed asset actions and share capital improvement plans with stakeholders. With GIS integration to incorporate geospatial context, plus maps and dashboards to visualize risks, Info360 Asset not only helps you clearly understand where investments would be most effective–it arms you with the data and rationales you need to prove it.
Maintenance that's reactive is more expensive than its proactive sibling. Many infrastructure breaks and failures are more expensive than they would have otherwise been if they had been caught early. Info360 Asset allows for CCTV inspections to identify and map out defects and risks far more effectively, and build a clearer picture of your network. That allows you to get ahead of rehab and repair work and reduce your water CapEx.
Similarly, Info360 Asset means you are better able to understand where the long-term risks are within your network and where investment will be most valuable. Through understanding the impact of decisions across the medium and long-term, you can ensure the sustainability and resilience of your infrastructure and spend intelligently.