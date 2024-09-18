Summary

Autodesk AutoCAD and certain AutoCAD-based products are affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2026-16780: A maliciously crafted DXF file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-18826: A maliciously crafted DXF file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Type Confusion vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-18827: A maliciously crafted DWG file containing an attacker-controlled Excel Data Link connection string, when processed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can cause AutoCAD to execute an attacker-controlled program. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user. CVE-2026-77940: A maliciously crafted DWG file containing an attacker-controlled network path, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Information Disclosure vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to disclose NTLM authentication information from the current user. CVE-2026-77941: A maliciously crafted DWG or DXF file containing an external reference with an attacker-controlled network path, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Information Disclosure vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to disclose NTLM authentication information from the current user. CVE-2026-77942: A maliciously crafted IES file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-77943: A maliciously crafted DXF file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-84855: A maliciously crafted DGN file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-85646: A maliciously crafted DWF file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-85647: A maliciously crafted DWG file containing a malformed embedded image, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-85648: A maliciously crafted DDS file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force a Heap-Based Buffer Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-93297: A maliciously crafted DWG or DXF file containing a crafted field format string, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to read sensitive data from process memory. CVE-2026-93298: A maliciously crafted DXF file containing crafted VBA project data, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Out-of-Bounds Read vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to read sensitive data from process memory. CVE-2026-93299: A maliciously crafted DWG file, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD or processed by the installed DWG thumbnail handler, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability resulting in heap corruption. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-104868: A maliciously crafted DWG file, when parsed by Autodesk AutoCAD, can trigger an Integer Overflow vulnerability in RLE bitmap decompression, resulting in an undersized heap allocation and subsequent heap buffer overflow. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash or potentially execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-77944: A maliciously crafted DXF file containing a scene-background object with an attacker-controlled network path, when parsed through Autodesk AutoCAD, can force an Information Disclosure vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to disclose NTLM authentication information from the current user.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D

Impacted Versions: 2027.1

Mitigated Versions: 2027.1.1

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

**Note: Users of Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, and the specialized toolsets of AutoCAD need to install either the AutoCAD product update(s) listed above or a more recent product version. These security fixes are not included in the updates specific to individual toolsets.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Liang Zhu working with TrendAI Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2026-16780, CVE-2026-18826, CVE-2026-18827, CVE-2026-77940, CVE-2026-77941, CVE-2026-77942 and CVE-2026-77943.

ub1cu0 working with TrendAI Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2026-84855, CVE-2026-85646, CVE-2026-85647 and CVE-2026-85648.

Liang Zhu working with TrendAI Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2026-93297, CVE-2026-93298 and CVE-2026-77944.

randyzw for reporting CVE-2026-93299.

Brandon Evans working with TrendAI Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2026-104868.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/17/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory