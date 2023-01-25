From the moment that Amazon announced it had acquired the television rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings in November 2017, a global wave of anticipation began to build among fans of the beloved books and films. Over the next five years Amazon Studios, the company’s film and television production subsidiary, developed the groundbreaking new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power mindful of the legacy of one of the most popular fantasy epics of all time.

“Amazon Studios is the home for talent to create and produce original films and television series that premiere exclusively on Prime Video,” says Eric Iverson, head of product strategy at Amazon Studios. With its content available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the studio’s creative output extends beyond TV and film via extensive marketing activities within the broader Amazon ecosystem.