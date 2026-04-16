& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
AutoCAD LT is a best-in-class tool for 2D drafting, design and documentation, supporting professionals who need precision and efficiency. You can create and edit trusted 2D DWG files while collaborating securely with your team.
AutoCAD LT has some of the same powerful features that AutoCAD does, including Smart Blocks: Search and Convert and the ability to automate tasks and CAD standards with AutoLISP, but at a lower price point, making it a good choice for professionals who don't need 3D capabilities, specialized industry toolsets, or the advanced Autodesk-AI powered automations that AutoCAD offers.
AutoCAD LT is available by subscription from Autodesk or an authorized partner-reseller. Monthly subscriptions cost
Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more about our education offerings.
You can buy a subscription online directly from Autodesk, talk to an Autodesk sales representative, or consult an authorized reseller. You can also get help purchasing your subscription from the Autodesk Assistant by clicking on the icon in the lower right corner of your browser window.
While AutoCAD LT has many of the same features as AutoCAD at a lower price point, there are key differences:
AutoCAD LT could be the right choice for you if you need precise 2D drafting and documentation capabilities, advanced data management features, access to AutoLISP programming, and the ability to share documents with collaborators on web and mobile.
AutoCAD could be the right choice for you if you also need 3D design capabilities, access to the seven industry‑specific toolsets, and access to advanced APIs and Autodesk AI‑powered automations.
Learn more with AutoCAD vs. AutoCAD LT: Choosing the right design software for your needs .
AutoCAD LT is also available as part of the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite, which gives you access to both AutoCAD LT and Revit LT.
With the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite, you have access to simplified Building Information Modeling (BIM) capabilities in addition to 2D drafting tools. BIM workflows enable a different approach to design than traditional drafting by creating integrated, data-rich 3D representations of buildings that can capture and convey information such as materials, costs, and scheduling, while 2D drawing primarily captures only design intent. With BIM, you can take a more comprehensive view of a project across the full building lifecycle, from concepting and design through operations. Learn more about the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite .
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite costs
AutoCAD LT could be the right choice for you if you only expect to need access to CAD-based 2D drafting and documentation tools and only need to deliver DWG files and PDF documents.
AutoCAD Revit LT Suite could be the right choice for you if:
AutoCAD LT and Revit LT are complimentary and interoperable. Subscribing to the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite enables you to access both, so you can deliver certain projects and precise 2D drawings of components in CAD, and also author full digital representations of entire buildings, coordinated documentation, and BIM deliverables when needed.
2D computer-aided design, or CAD, software uses computers to do what designers, drafters, and engineers used to do with paper, pencils, and mechanical tools like compasses and t-squares. CAD software enables hobbyists and professionals in fields such as architecture, engineering, and manufacturing to digitally create technical drawings and plans in two dimensions, going from concept sketches to detailed drafting of everything from buildings, interiors, and landscapes to consumer products, electronics, and furniture. Learn more about 2D CAD software.
Professionals in a range of industries use AutoCAD LT to capture, refine, and convey their design and engineering ideas to clients, collaborators, and stakeholders.
New features and capabilities are added to AutoCAD LT with each release. Here are some of the new and enhanced features in AutoCAD LT 2026:
Tokyo-based design studio Wise Labo used AutoCAD LT for the interior design of Marriott International’s Moxy Osaka Honmachi hotel, translating a clear design concept into spaces that balance brand identity, local context, and guest experience.
Image courtesy of Marriott International, Inc./Moxy Hotels.
Pennsylvania-based designer Wendy Stevens used AutoCAD LT to rebuild her metal handbag business after a devastating fire by transitioning from fully handmade templates to a digital design workflow.
Image courtesy of Wendy Stevens.
California-based landscape design firm Nature’s Designs transitioned to a fully digital, design-focused practice in response to environmental challenges and shifting business needs, using AutoCAD LT to deliver residential garden plans rooted in local ecology and sustainability.
Image courtesy of Rose Remillard.
Learn more about AutoCAD LT and build your skills with these resources.
Learn from industry experts and Autodesk SMEs with these Autodesk University (AU) classes.
Whether you should choose 2D or 3D CAD software depends on your professional needs. 2D CAD tools like AutoCAD LT provide precision drafting and documentation, enabling you to deliver DWG files and PDF documents. These are best-in-class for conveying design intent. The 3D capabilities available in AutoCAD enable greater detail and understanding for complex geometries. Keep in mind, though, that 3D CAD is not the same thing as BIM. BIM software like Revit and Revit LT enables the creation of models that integrate diverse kinds of information such as materials, costs, and scheduling, in addition to design intent. To learn more, check out this detailed comparison of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT.
AutoCAD LT runs on Microsoft® Windows® 11 or Windows 10 version 1809 or above, as well as on Apple® macOS® Monterey v12 or above. See all the system recommendations and requirements for AutoCAD LT.
Yes, you can view 3D models in AutoCAD LT but can’t create or edit them. To create and edit 3D models, you’ll need access to AutoCAD.
Yes, AutoCAD LT subscriptions include web and mobile access.
With a subscription to AutoCAD LT, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time.
No. AutoCAD LT is not available in the pay-as-you-go model of Autodesk Flex. You will need either a monthly or an annual subscription. Perpetual licenses are no longer available. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more.
AutoCAD LT provides the capabilities for basic electrical drawings, but the full Electrical Toolset is available only in AutoCAD.