While AutoCAD LT has many of the same features as AutoCAD at a lower price point, there are key differences:

2D vs 3D: AutoCAD LT provides precision 2D drafting and documentation capabilities, while AutoCAD has additional 3D and parametric capabilities. You can’t do 3D rotation or panning in AutoCAD LT, nor can you view advanced geometric shapes in 3D.

AutoCAD LT provides precision 2D drafting and documentation capabilities, while AutoCAD has additional 3D and parametric capabilities. You can’t do 3D rotation or panning in AutoCAD LT, nor can you view advanced geometric shapes in 3D. Industry‑specific toolsets: AutoCAD has seven industry‑specific toolsets included in the subscription, such as Electrical, Mechanical, Architecture, and Map 3D toolsets. These toolsets are not available in AutoCAD LT.

AutoCAD has seven industry‑specific toolsets included in the subscription, such as Electrical, Mechanical, Architecture, and Map 3D toolsets. These toolsets are not available in AutoCAD LT. APIs and automation: While AutoCAD LT enables AutoLISP programming and some limited automation, AutoCAD offers many more APIs and AI‑powered automations and insights, including integration with Visual Basic and macros.

AutoCAD LT could be the right choice for you if you need precise 2D drafting and documentation capabilities, advanced data management features, access to AutoLISP programming, and the ability to share documents with collaborators on web and mobile.

AutoCAD could be the right choice for you if you also need 3D design capabilities, access to the seven industry‑specific toolsets, and access to advanced APIs and Autodesk AI‑powered automations.

Learn more with AutoCAD vs. AutoCAD LT: Choosing the right design software for your needs .