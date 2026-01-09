DWG Viewer

& Construction
The DWG file format is a leading industry standard for CAD data exchange among drafters, architects, and engineers. DWG files can be created and edited in many Autodesk software tools, including AutoCAD, which uses .dwg as the native file format. The DWG technology environment contains more than just the capability to draw, render, annotate, and measure 2D and 3D geometry; it can also be used to interact with and store maps, photos, BIM, point cloud data, and more.
Developed by Autodesk, TrustedDWG® technology is the original, efficient, and accurate way for storing design data using DWG files. TrustedDWG functionality can verify whether drawing files were last saved by an application other than one released by Autodesk or based on RealDWG. In Autodesk software like AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, the system can alert users to files that Autodesk may not be able to support or guarantee the integrity or compatibility of a .dwg file within the application.
You can work with DWG files using many Autodesk software tools, including AutoCAD, Revit and Inventor. As DWG has been adopted as a commonly used file format for design industries, Autodesk licenses the RealDWG® software development toolkit, which enables the creation of DWG and DXF™ files that meet the standards set by Autodesk and the TrustedDWG® verification system.
Leverage DWG viewers like the Autodesk Viewer, DWG TrueView, and AutoCAD Web to view DWG files without having AutoCAD installed. Great for quick client reviews and collaboration between teams.
With AutoCAD Web, you can view and markup 2D and 3D DWG files anywhere, from any device. Access core AutoCAD commands for light editing and basic designs in the full version with an AutoCAD web trial.
Convert DWG files to new formats in as few as four steps using Autodesk DWG TrueView. Available for Windows, convert DWG files to JPG, PNG, STL, DXF, and CSDX file types.
Products written in C++ or NET get the competitive edge with DWG file read/write capability from the source. Confidently deliver products with full compatibility back to AutoCAD Release 14.
While AutoCAD and Fusion are essential for creating and editing CAD models, DWG viewers provide a simple way to review and share designs—perfect for stakeholders who don’t need full design capabilities.
DWG viewers offer an intuitive interface, making it easy for clients and team members to explore models without specialized training.
Many DWG viewers are free, giving project participants a convenient way to stay informed without additional software investment.
View DWG files on mobile devices or in the cloud—ideal for quick checks and collaboration on the go.
Despite offering a more lightweight alternative to CAD software, DWG file readers provide an accurate representation of models and associated data that you can rely on.
DWG is one of the most widely used CAD file formats, offering flexibility and compatibility for diverse design workflows. Key advantages include:
DWG files can hold 2D and 3D geometry data, annotations, color, layers, and metadata all in one file.
DWG files are optimized for storage and sharing, making collaboration easier.
DWG files allow you to seamlessly integrate 2D sketches and 3D models throughout the design process.
The DWG format was originally developed by Mike Riddle in the late 1970s, and after being licensed to Autodesk in 1982, it became the native file format for what was our fledgling AutoCAD software. Over the decades, DWG has evolved from supporting 2D drafting to enabling 3D modeling and cloud-based collaboration—helping designers work more efficiently across platforms. Today, Autodesk continues to enhance DWG file format to ensure it remains compatible with emerging technologies, including workflows that incorporate AI-driven design tools.
The DWG file technology environment contains the capability to mold, render, draw, annotate, and measure. While commonly associated with AutoCAD, DWG file technology is an integral part of many of our CAD products.
TrustedDWG™ technology lets you know of potential incompatibility when a file was not last saved by an Autodesk software, and identifies files that might not be supported by Autodesk software.
Collaboration and comparison with DWG
Discover how AutoCAD allows you to easily collaborate on and compare DWG files. In this lesson with instructor Shaun Bryant, you’ll learn how to work with Share Drawing and Shared View tools in AutoCAD, how to use the AutoCAD on the web to share design information, compare iterations of DWG files, and more.
In this short tutorial, you’ll find out what the DWG Compare feature in AutoCAD can do for you. Topics include:
Find out even more information about using DWG Compare, including:
In this short tutorial, you’ll discover how to link files and models within an existing project. Topics covered include:
In this tutorial, find out how to export views and sheets to multiple CAD formats, such as DWG, DXF, and more. Topics covered include:
DWG files made using Autodesk software or based on RealDWG can be opened and viewed with a subscription to Autodesk software, including AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, AutoCAD Web, Revit, and Inventor. Alternatively, you can use our DWG viewers, including Autodesk Viewer online, or DWG TrueView on Windows.
AutoCAD Web allows you to use AutoCAD on the web or on mobile to review and markup 2D or 3D DWG files, and create basic 2D drawings.
While DWG and DXF are both file formats for CAD software, DWG files are Autodesk’s proprietary format invented in 1982, and DXF is an open file format standard. Both file formats have similar functionality for storing 2D and 3D images, but DWG can store a wider array of files. Also, DWG’s binary code results in file sizes around 25% smaller than DXF files, which used text-based coding. Many designers use DWG when working, and then export to DXF to share their designs.
The most commonly used programs to edit .dwg files are Autodesk AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, AutoCAD Web, Inventor, and Revit. There are also some non-Autodesk programs that can open DWG files and edit them.
You can edit DWG files online using AutoCAD Web. AutoCAD Web allows you to use AutoCAD in a web browser to edit, review and create DWG CAD files.
With AutoCAD Web, you can use AutoCAD on mobile to review and markup 2D or 3D DWG files, and create basic 2D drawings. Learn more.
Autodesk provides a set of free DWG viewers that can be used to view a range of CAD files (DXF, DWG, DWT, DXB, DGN, DWF) offline, on mobile, or directly in your web browser.
For stakeholders who only need file-viewing access, we offer free viewers without a subscription. If you're transitioning to a named user, be sure to take advantage of the trade-in offers available to you.