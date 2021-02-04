NATURE’S DESIGNS

To that end, Remillard procures plants that are grown within 20 miles of her garden sites to prevent so-called plant shock. “By using local stock, I not only support my local economy and the nurseries in my area that are struggling with the drought restrictions but I also provide my clients with a better product that’s better adapted to thrive in their gardens,” she says.

A California native, having lived in the Golden State almost her entire life, Remillard’s approach to garden design is deeply rooted in the realities of her local clients’ environs. “If I do a good job designing a garden, it’s going to look great whether my client has their irrigation system on or if we have to turn off all of the water,” she says. Last year, California’s dry spells precipitated unprecedented wildfires—located just 20 miles east of her Guernville home-based business—that destroyed 75% of her maintenance routes. The loss provided a natural cause for Remillard to fully transition her business from full-service design, installation, and maintenance into solely a design firm.

“I’m really a hands-on type person,” she says. “So, for me, while there are local companies that will do a base plan for me, I like to be engaged in my design work, from the measuring to the total presentation of the work, taking account of all of the details to get the best plan.” Since adopting AutoCAD LT, Remillard has been able to streamline her workflow, on average, to creating four plans a month.