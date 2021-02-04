Wendy Stevens

After leaving New York City, Stevens moved to rural Pennsylvania, setting up her business and studio in a converted barn. She stayed “low-tech” until a devastating fire. It wiped out her entire workshop and all the metal templates she had created over the years; she had never done any drawings. As she looked to rebuild her business, she met the owner and operator of a photochemical-machining company that etches sheet metal. He gave her a big reality check.

“He took one look at my work and said, ‘I know for a fact you’re going to have to do your own drawings—I'm not doing them for you.’ He was super clear about that,” Stevens says. “It was a big wake-up call. My husband said, ‘He’s totally right. Your designs are so particular. You’ve got to do the drawings.’”