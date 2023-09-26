Sustainability in Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Autodesk offers a number of solutions that enable sustainable architecture by providing tools and resources for design, analysis, and collaboration. Here are some Autodesk solutions commonly used in sustainable architecture:

Autodesk Revit: Revit is a Building Information Modeling (BIM) software that allows architects to design and collaborate on sustainable building projects. It enables the creation of detailed 3D models, facilitates energy analysis, and supports the integration of sustainable design features.

Autodesk Forma: Forma (formerly Spacemaker) helps planning and design teams deliver projects digitally from day one. Use conceptual design capabilities, predictive analytics, and automations to make solid foundations for your sustainable projects.

Autodesk Insight: Insight is a cloud-based energy analysis tool that works with Revit. It helps architects and designers evaluate the energy performance of their building designs, identify areas for improvement, and make informed decisions to optimize energy efficiency.

Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro: BIM Collaborate Pro is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project teams to work together efficiently. It facilitates communication, coordination, and data sharing among architects, engineers, contractors, and other stakeholders, helping to streamline sustainable design and construction processes.

Autodesk FormIt: FormIt is a conceptual design tool that allows architects to explore and iterate sustainable design ideas in the early stages of a project. It provides real-time energy analysis, solar studies, and other performance metrics to inform design decisions.

Autodesk AutoCAD: AutoCAD is a widely used design and drafting software that supports sustainable architecture by allowing architects to create precise 2D and 3D drawings. It can be used in conjunction with other Autodesk solutions for sustainable design and analysis.