Autodesk FY24 Impact Report

Let's design & make a better world for all

FY24 key highlights

Improve our operations

Reported progress on our established diversity and belonging goals and announced our next set of targets.

Partner with customers

Sustainability-enabling solutions introduced and enhanced to improve efficiency in building design and construction as well as factory efficiency in manufacturing.

Advance industries

Joined Frontier, a $1 billion private sector initiative to accelerate the market of permanent carbon removal.

Picture of Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk

We can make a meaningful difference and leave a lasting impact on future generations

"At its core, sustainability is a local data problem. By building and deploying the industry cloud platforms that enable our customers to connect data across teams and workflows, we equip them with the information and insights they need to make sustainable choices throughout their Design and Make processes."

- Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk

Accelerating sustainable outcomes with Design & Make technology

Orms

The project team used Autodesk Revit, 3D modeling, and digital twin technology to retain the bones of the existing building and design energy systems to optimize sustainability.

 

Molg

As work continues with the microfactory and platform work across the circular economy, its core mission remains as clear as ever. It’s all about creating a new path for circular manufacturing—from start to finish.

Axis Studios

From acquisition to delivery, designing smarter workflows and making decisions informed by a sustainable first approach will help reduce our impact on the planet.

 

Advancing our sustainable practices

100%

Renewable energy sourcing our facilities, cloud services, and employee work from home.

$3.8m

Invested from the Carbon Fund to support projects that align with our impact opportunity areas.

155,000 mt of CO2 emissions

Offset by climate finance provided to 21 projects in FY24.

Amplifying employee voices

Catalyzing innovation through the Autodesk Foundation

ENERGY & MATERIALS

Safely capturing and storing atmospheric CO2

Heirloom, a carbon removal startup, is advancing a low-cost direct air capture (DAC) system that holds the promise of removing one billion tons of CO2 from Earth’s atmosphere annually by 2035.

 

HEALTH & RESILIENCE

Building gender equity in Africa’s construction workforce

BuildX Studio, Build Health International, and MASS Design Group are addressing gender disparities in Africa’s construction workforce—leading efforts to attract, train, and retain more women for construction careers.

 

WORK & PROSPERITY

Families, workers, and the definition of a good job

The Families & Workers Fund fosters large-scale collaboration and philanthropic investments to advance workforce planning, implementation, and innovation—creating more inclusive and sustainable opportunities for US workers and families.

 

Industry-wide transformation also requires deep partnerships

