Reported progress on our established diversity and belonging goals and announced our next set of targets.
Sustainability-enabling solutions introduced and enhanced to improve efficiency in building design and construction as well as factory efficiency in manufacturing.
Joined Frontier, a $1 billion private sector initiative to accelerate the market of permanent carbon removal.
"At its core, sustainability is a local data problem. By building and deploying the industry cloud platforms that enable our customers to connect data across teams and workflows, we equip them with the information and insights they need to make sustainable choices throughout their Design and Make processes."
The project team used Autodesk Revit, 3D modeling, and digital twin technology to retain the bones of the existing building and design energy systems to optimize sustainability.
As work continues with the microfactory and platform work across the circular economy, its core mission remains as clear as ever. It’s all about creating a new path for circular manufacturing—from start to finish.
From acquisition to delivery, designing smarter workflows and making decisions informed by a sustainable first approach will help reduce our impact on the planet.
Renewable energy sourcing our facilities, cloud services, and employee work from home.
Invested from the Carbon Fund to support projects that align with our impact opportunity areas.
Offset by climate finance provided to 21 projects in FY24.
Heirloom, a carbon removal startup, is advancing a low-cost direct air capture (DAC) system that holds the promise of removing one billion tons of CO2 from Earth’s atmosphere annually by 2035.
BuildX Studio, Build Health International, and MASS Design Group are addressing gender disparities in Africa’s construction workforce—leading efforts to attract, train, and retain more women for construction careers.
The Families & Workers Fund fosters large-scale collaboration and philanthropic investments to advance workforce planning, implementation, and innovation—creating more inclusive and sustainable opportunities for US workers and families.