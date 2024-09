Oprogramowanie do projektowania produktów

Product designers use research, creativity and the ability to understand customer needs to understand problems and propose a product that meets their requirements.

The concept must meet customer requirements and be profitable. Product designers work with marketing and business strategy teams to make decisions about which product concepts to develop. Product designers work with engineering teams to transform selected concepts into a complete design. They also work with marketing teams to bring the product to market.

The conceptual design is shared with various project participants, including marketing, engineering, production, and distribution, in the form of images and prototypes. 3D CAD models can be used (angielski) to create a design concept . These models are often reused by the engineering team during the product development process.

Product design is a highly collaborative process that spans many disciplines, from business strategy and marketing to engineering and manufacturing. The design process incorporates feedback from customers, suppliers, vendors, manufacturing specialists and project managers.