Autodesk Construction Cloud for education subscription plans

School Educator plan (for classroom use)

Free access for educators at qualiﬁed educational institutions.

  • 250 named-user seats
  • Renewable 1-year subscription
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students

School IT Administrator plan (for classroom use)

Free access for school IT administrators at qualiﬁed educational institutions.

  • 3,000 named-user seats
  • Renewable 3-year subscription
  • Single sign-on (SSO)
  • Invite an entire class or invite individual students
Two men looking at Autodesk Construction Cloud software on Macbook

What is Autodesk Construction Cloud for education?

Autodesk Construction Cloud provides the tools to seamlessly connect teams, data, and workflows throughout every phase of a building project’s lifecycle – from initial design and planning through construction and operations – all with an intuitive, user-friendly interface.

Autodesk Construction Cloud is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.

Autodesk Construction Cloud benefits for education

Learn with Autodesk Build, Takeoff, BIM Collaborate and Docs. Collaborate securely on construction projects from a single login.

Single source of truth

Teaching and learning are made easy. Ensure plans and workflows are accurate and accessible in a common data environment.

Improves student collaboration

Resolve issues in real time working from the latest sets. Seamlessly connect construction data into actionable information to improve accuracy of students’ team projects.

Work in 2D drawings and 3D models

Transition effortlessly between 2D and 3D views for estimating and model coordination.

Review and manage student assignments

Autodesk Construction Cloud lets you easily view plans and models, add markups, and provide your feedback.

Autodesk Construction Cloud for education products

Easy to learn construction, estimating, model coordination and data management software.

Build

Comprehensive construction management software solution that integrates into courses focusing on scheduling, project management, and field tracking tools to improve student collaboration.

 

Takeoff

Empowers students to easily generate automated 2D and 3D estimating quantification from a single comprehensive platform, improving collaboration and transparency.

 

BIM Collaborate

Connects educators and student teams by managing the complete design collaboration and coordination workflow, design reviews, automating model coordination, and improving design quality and constructability.

 

Docs

Centralised document management solution that acts as a single source of truth connecting educators and students across the project lifecycle.

 

Get started with Autodesk Construction Cloud

Sign up, verify, and download

Sign up by choosing the product you need, selecting the school educator or IT administrator plan, and providing a school-issued email address for veriﬁcation.

Invited by school

Check your school-issued email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk to see which products your teacher has assigned you. Or try signing in with your school-issued email address.

Autodesk Construction Cloud curriculum

Explore our Educator Learning Resources designed to help you seamlessly integrate Autodesk Construction Cloud into your classroom. Crafted collaboratively with respected academia, industry, and Autodesk experts, this curriculum prepares students for the job market of today and the future.

  • Getting started support for educators.
  • Quick start guides for educators and students.
  • Datasets in imperial and metric units.
  • Streamline lesson planning with ready-made modules, exercises, and assessments.

On-Demand Webinar Series:
Autodesk Digital Construction School

Bring the latest tools and technologies from the construction field into your classroom to inspire your students with lessons that are grounded in real-life skills and scenarios. Available on-demand.

Setting Up for Success with ACC: From the classroom to the field

Join Tara Messa, Data Manager at Fortis Construction, and Dr. Jeong Woo, Construction Management Department Head at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

 

Estimating within the Design: Autodesk Takeoff for quantification

Join Matthew Perez, Director of Digital Practice at MOREgroup, and Jason Seiler, Sr. Business Transformation Manager, and Corey Pomeroy, Sr. Estimator, both of Barton Malow Builders.

 

Getting Construction Ready: Autodesk BIM Collaborate for 3D model coordination

Join Will Marinos, Director of Design Technologies at Hazen and Sawyer, and Greg Low, VDC Subject Matter Expert at Autodesk.

 

Reshaping Construction: Autodesk Build for field management

Join Christy Steffen, Assistant Director of Gaylor University at Gaylor Electric, and Blake Hurd, Instructional Designer at Gaylor Electric.

 

Construction management software trusted by builders on 2M+ projects

Get products and create an account for educator subscriptions (video: 3:01 min)

How to sign up and download products

  1. Sign up for Autodesk by selecting your product and education plan.
  2. Sign up using your college/university email.
  3. Confirm eligibility and provide any required documents.
  4. Check your email for status updates.
  5. Complete your Autodesk Account setup via email.
  6. Once verified, you can access your downloads and invite users.

FAQs on Autodesk Construction Cloud for education

I’m an educator or IT administrator. How do I get a subscription to Autodesk Construction Cloud?

Eligible educators and IT admins can get an Autodesk Construction Cloud education subscription for their educational institution by visiting Autodesk Education Community and selecting Autodesk Construction Cloud. You’ll have to confirm your education eligibility if you haven’t already.

Educational institutions have access to Autodesk Construction Cloud via two subscription options: 

  • The School Educator subscription plan offers free access to 250 named user seats for one (1) year to Autodesk Construction Cloud. 
  • The School IT Administrator subscription plan includes 3,000 named user seats for three (3) years free access to Autodesk Construction Cloud. 

Educational access is renewable as long as you are eligible.

I’m a student and I need access to Autodesk Construction Cloud for my coursework. What do I do?

To get access to Autodesk Construction Cloud for your coursework, you will need to be invited by your school (for example by your educator or IT admin).

I’m an educator or IT Admin. How do I help students get access to Autodesk Construction Cloud?

Educators and IT Admins need to set up an Autodesk Construction Cloud account for their school, invite students as members, create a project and assign students to the project with the required product subscriptions. Once you’ve completed these steps, students will receive an email invitation to create their own Autodesk account if they do not have one already. From there, students will be able to sign-in and use Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Can I use Autodesk Construction Cloud for education for professional projects?

No. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.

Does Autodesk charge a fee for Autodesk Construction Cloud for Education?

Autodesk Construction Cloud is available to eligible education users for free educational use through the Autodesk Education Plan.

Where can I find ready-to-use Autodesk Construction Cloud learning resources?

Access classroom-ready assets and Autodesk Construction Cloud curriculum along with on-demand, self-paced courses.  Step-by-steps instructions can be also accessed by clicking the “Get Started” tab, viewable on each of the course module pages.

Are there any additional resources available that I can integrate into classroom curriculum?

Yes, additional teaching and learning resources by industry and academic courses are available through the Autodesk Educator learning resources.

What’s included in the Autodesk Construction Cloud education subscription?

The Autodesk Construction Cloud education subscription includes: 

  • Autodesk Build
  • Autodesk Takeoff
  • Autodesk Docs
  • Autodesk AutoSpecs
  • Autodesk BIM Collaborate (ABC)
    • Design Collaboration
    • Model Coordination

 

