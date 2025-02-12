Autodesk Construction Cloud for education

& Construction
Free access for educators at qualiﬁed educational institutions.
Free access for school IT administrators at qualiﬁed educational institutions.
Autodesk Construction Cloud provides the tools to seamlessly connect teams, data, and workflows throughout every phase of a building project’s lifecycle – from initial design and planning through construction and operations – all with an intuitive, user-friendly interface.
Autodesk Construction Cloud is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.
Learn with Autodesk Build, Takeoff, BIM Collaborate and Docs. Collaborate securely on construction projects from a single login.
Teaching and learning are made easy. Ensure plans and workflows are accurate and accessible in a common data environment.
Resolve issues in real time working from the latest sets. Seamlessly connect construction data into actionable information to improve accuracy of students’ team projects.
Transition effortlessly between 2D and 3D views for estimating and model coordination.
Autodesk Construction Cloud lets you easily view plans and models, add markups, and provide your feedback.
Easy to learn construction, estimating, model coordination and data management software.
Comprehensive construction management software solution that integrates into courses focusing on scheduling, project management, and field tracking tools to improve student collaboration.
Empowers students to easily generate automated 2D and 3D estimating quantification from a single comprehensive platform, improving collaboration and transparency.
Connects educators and student teams by managing the complete design collaboration and coordination workflow, design reviews, automating model coordination, and improving design quality and constructability.
Centralised document management solution that acts as a single source of truth connecting educators and students across the project lifecycle.
Sign up by choosing the product you need, selecting the school educator or IT administrator plan, and providing a school-issued email address for veriﬁcation.
Check your school-issued email inbox for an invitation from Autodesk to see which products your teacher has assigned you. Or try signing in with your school-issued email address.
Bring the latest tools and technologies from the construction field into your classroom to inspire your students with lessons that are grounded in real-life skills and scenarios. Available on-demand.
Join Tara Messa, Data Manager at Fortis Construction, and Dr. Jeong Woo, Construction Management Department Head at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
Join Matthew Perez, Director of Digital Practice at MOREgroup, and Jason Seiler, Sr. Business Transformation Manager, and Corey Pomeroy, Sr. Estimator, both of Barton Malow Builders.
Join Will Marinos, Director of Design Technologies at Hazen and Sawyer, and Greg Low, VDC Subject Matter Expert at Autodesk.
Join Christy Steffen, Assistant Director of Gaylor University at Gaylor Electric, and Blake Hurd, Instructional Designer at Gaylor Electric.
Eligible educators and IT admins can get an Autodesk Construction Cloud education subscription for their educational institution by visiting Autodesk Education Community and selecting Autodesk Construction Cloud. You’ll have to confirm your education eligibility if you haven’t already.
Educational institutions have access to Autodesk Construction Cloud via two subscription options:
Educational access is renewable as long as you are eligible.
To get access to Autodesk Construction Cloud for your coursework, you will need to be invited by your school (for example by your educator or IT admin).
Educators and IT Admins need to set up an Autodesk Construction Cloud account for their school, invite students as members, create a project and assign students to the project with the required product subscriptions. Once you’ve completed these steps, students will receive an email invitation to create their own Autodesk account if they do not have one already. From there, students will be able to sign-in and use Autodesk Construction Cloud.
No. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
Autodesk Construction Cloud is available to eligible education users for free educational use through the Autodesk Education Plan.
Access classroom-ready assets and Autodesk Construction Cloud curriculum along with on-demand, self-paced courses. Step-by-steps instructions can be also accessed by clicking the “Get Started” tab, viewable on each of the course module pages.
Yes, additional teaching and learning resources by industry and academic courses are available through the Autodesk Educator learning resources.
The Autodesk Construction Cloud education subscription includes:
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.