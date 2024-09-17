Autodesk Construction Cloud for education

How to buy
Autodesk Construction Cloud provides the tools to seamlessly connect teams, data, and workflows throughout every phase of a building project’s lifecycle – from initial design and planning through construction and operations – all with an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Some of the key Autodesk Construction Cloud benefits for educators include:
Explore Autodesk Build, Takeoff, BIM Collaborate and Docs. Powerfully intuitive tools to securely collaborate on construction projects from a single login.
Single source of truth for teaching and learning. Make it easy to ensure plans and workflows are accurate and accessible in a common data environment.
Empower students to resolve issues in real-time using the most up-to-date data, turning construction insights into actionable information for more accurate student team projects.
Work in 2D or 3D to help your students get immersed from design to build. Effortlessly transition between 2D and 3D views without data loss for estimating quantification and model coordination.
Review and manage student assignments. Autodesk Construction Cloud lets you easily view plans and models, add markups, and provide your feedback.
Autodesk Construction Cloud is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.
Easy to learn construction, estimating, model coordination and data management software.
Comprehensive construction management software solution that integrates into courses focusing on scheduling, project management, and field tracking tools to improve student collaboration.
Empowers students to easily generate automated 2D and 3D estimating quantification from a single comprehensive platform, improving collaboration and transparency.
Connects educators and student teams by managing the complete design collaboration and coordination workflow, design reviews, automating model coordination, and improving design quality and constructability.
Centralized document management solution that acts as a single source of truth connecting educators and students across the project lifecycle.
Learn Autodesk Construction Cloud for your classroom. This four-part webinar series is designed to support educators teaching ACC.
Setting up for Success with ACC: From the classroom to the field
Thursday, October 24
Estimating within the Design: Autodesk Takeoff for quantification
Thursday, November 21
Getting Construction Ready: Autodesk BIM Collaborate for 3D model coordination
Tuesday, December 10
Reshaping Construction: Autodesk Build for field management
Eligible educators and IT administrators can get an Autodesk Construction Cloud education subscription by visiting Autodesk Education Community and selecting Autodesk Construction Cloud. You’ll have to confirm your education eligibility if you haven’t already.
Educational institutions have access to Autodesk Construction Cloud via two subscription options:
The educator classroom subscription offers free access to 250 named user seats for one (1) year.
The institution subscription includes 3,000 free named user seats for three (3) years.
Educational access is renewable as long as you are eligible.
To get access to Autodesk Construction Cloud for your coursework, you will need to be invited by your educator or IT administrator.
Educators/IT administrators need to set up their Autodesk Construction Cloud account, invite students as members, create a project and assign students to the project with the required product subscriptions. Once you’ve completed these steps, students will receive an email invitation to create their own Autodesk account if they do not have one already. From there, students will be able to sign-in and use Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
Autodesk Construction Cloud is available to eligible education users for free educational use through the Autodesk Education Plan.
Access classroom-ready assets and Autodesk Construction Cloud curriculum along with on-demand, self-paced courses. Step-by-steps instructions can be also accessed by clicking the “Get Started” tab, viewable on each of the course module pages.
Yes, additional teaching and learning resources by industry and academic courses are available through the Autodesk Educator learning resources.
The Autodesk Construction Cloud education subscription includes:
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.