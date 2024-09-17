Autodesk Construction Cloud for education

Autodesk Construction Cloud provides the tools to seamlessly connect teams, data, and workflows throughout every phase of a building project’s lifecycle – from initial design and planning through construction and operations – all with an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Some of the key Autodesk Construction Cloud benefits for educators include:

Explore Autodesk Build, Takeoff, BIM Collaborate and Docs. Powerfully intuitive tools to securely collaborate on construction projects from a single login.

Single source of truth for teaching and learning. Make it easy to ensure plans and workflows are accurate and accessible in a common data environment.

Empower students to resolve issues in real-time using the most up-to-date data, turning construction insights into actionable information for more accurate student team projects.

Work in 2D or 3D to help your students get immersed from design to build. Effortlessly transition between 2D and 3D views without data loss for estimating quantification and model coordination.

Review and manage student assignments. Autodesk Construction Cloud lets you easily view plans and models, add markups, and provide your feedback.

Autodesk Construction Cloud is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.