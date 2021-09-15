A Autodesk Fusion subscription provides an incredible value for businesses of all sizes. Companies can subscribe to Autodesk Fusion online. An annual seat of Autodesk Fusion costs --- /year (or --- /month). A subscription to Autodesk Fusion gives users access to all design and 3D modeling tools, a fully-featured CAM, CAE, and PCB development platform, as well as extensive collaboration and data management, full 2D documentation and drawings, phone, email, and forum support, local and cloud rendering, 16 export file types, 23 import file types, all local and cloud simulation strategies, generative design technology, and exclusive access to EAGLE Premium and HSMWorks. But, when it comes to CAD/CAM software, one size never fits all. Sometimes, the software has everything you need to run your business, but there are cases when you may need extra functionality to push your ideas further. Perhaps your job shop or manufacturing department is expanding and you need access to more complex 5-axis strategies. Or, perhaps you manage a design team and are looking to start exploring new design solutions with generative design. That’s where Autodesk Fusion extensions come in. Autodesk Fusion extensions allow users to unlock advanced capabilities and advanced workflows. With our subscription plans, customers can build their own CAD/CAM/CAE package tailored to their business needs. Check out Autodesk Fusion plans and pricing page https://www.autodesk.com/campaigns/fusion-360/pricing.