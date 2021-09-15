Autodesk Fusion: A better way to design and manufacture, together.

Autodesk Fusion is an accessible, proven solution that connects and empowers global design and manufacturing teams to innovate, aspire, and solve the problems of tomorrow, today.

The Ultimate CAD, CAM, CAE & PCB Tool

Trusted by millions to engineer, simulate, electrify, and manufacture their designs, Autodesk Fusion is a fully extensible cloud solution that bridges the gap between CAD and CAM operations to cover all your needs. Bring your entire team and stakeholders together on a single product design software solution.

Built to support any team and any workflow

All Autodesk Fusion capabilities

Quickly connect complex work across teams

Engineering to production

Autodesk Fusion is the only solution on the market that unifies 3D modeling, machining, simulation, and PCB tools, allowing teams from different disciplines to work together.

 

Connect company-wide goals to impactful work

Rapid concept development

Real design happens when your tools get out of the way. With Autodesk Fusion, you have the ability to test a prototype for form, function, fit, and durability.

 

Grow your business with one solution as it scales

Data management

Why put your staff at risk by using several tools? One product development platform streamlines collaboration, communication, and operations.

 

Industry leaders rely on Autodesk Fusion®

The #1 software in product design development

Moose Toys

We don’t have to use Rhino for sculpting or SolidWorks for mechanical design. We can do that with the same software and actually all work on the same file at the same time.”

 

Read story

BBi Autosport

“Collaborating on the cloud turned the chaos into organized chaos, Autodesk Fusion enabled us to design, validate, build and get straight to the racetrack very quickly.”

 

Read story

Limbitless Solutions

"My favorite part about Autodesk Fusion is that it is an all-in-one software. You have your electronics, your design, your CAM all in one place, and it’s so easy to use."

 

Read story

Rapid prototyping in a world of delays

Prototyping is rarely linear. Teams iterate between 3D modeling, simulation, and electronics to get the best design. What if one solution did all that and more?

Expanded capabilities with extensive partner ecosystem

Autodesk teams up with leading hardware, software, and tooling companies to leverage partner technologies directly in Autodesk Fusion.

Autodesk Fusion partners

Software partners

Deeper software integrations through collaboration, and streamlining workflows.

Learn more

Hardware partners

Add-ins for Machine Tools, Additive Machinery, Tooling, Probing and Work-Holding. 

Learn more

Empower your global teams and grow with Autodesk Fusion

Watch webinar

Get PCB design and connected CAD/CAM for your SOLIDWORKS projects

Autodesk Fusion is not just CAD software. It’s a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates CAD, CAM, CAE, and ECAD (electronic CAD) tools. Transitioning from SolidWorks to Autodesk Fusion opens up exciting possibilities for designers and engineers.

Technology for a sustainable world

Sustainability and design trends

Get an inside look into new research that provides industry experts' thoughts on sustainability's present state, and CAD's role in driving sustainable outcomes.

 

Learn more

Makersite Add-on for Autodesk Fusion

The Makersite Add-on converts your CAD model into a Bill of Materials (BOM) and asks Makersite to compute carbon emissions and cost estimates for each item.

 

Learn more

2023 State of Design & Make

Insights from industry leaders on how digital transformation is driving business resilience, sustainability, and talent management.

 

Learn more

Plans and pricing

Flexible purchasing options to meet your current and future needs.

Starter

Autodesk Fusion

1-year subscription: 1-year access to cloud CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management, and collaboration tools.

 

 

 

/year

Purchase online

Advanced

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

1-year subscription: Combines all capabilities in Autodesk Fusion with advanced CAM tools for 3D printing, CNC machining, and sheet-metal fabrication.

 

---/year

Get a demo

Frequently asked questions

What does Autodesk Fusion do?

Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB tools into a single integrated software solution. Autodesk Fusion enables easy-to-use computer aided design (CAD) to computer aided manufacturing (CAM) workflows for professionals to design and make prototypes from scratch and finalize models to finished products.

What is Autodesk Fusion platform?

Autodesk Fusion is Autodesk's vision for manufacturing cloud. For decades, manufacturing companies have locked down their processes, making their production as lean and efficient as possible. But with the pandemic, teams who were used to working in person were suddenly distributed. Standalone tools serving standalone departments couldn’t flex to meet everyone’s needs. Today, manufacturing requires tools that are fluid, not rigid. Tools that enable teams to work with agility and with all their stakeholders. Learn more here.

Who uses Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion is used by industrial designers, mechanical engineers, electrical and electronics engineers, and CAM programmers in consumer products, construction, architecture, life sciences, and automotive industries. Autodesk Fusion is one of the most popular product design tools for engineering professionals in all industries. See what our customers design and make with Autodesk Fusion here.

Why Autodesk Fusion is great for businesses?

When compared to traditional design approaches, Autodesk Fusion customers save more than 75% of engineering time. Here is what they say:

  • "Autodesk Fusion allows me to rapidly develop preliminary concepts. It allows me to resolve the form in 3D and create renderings for presentations 50% faster than existing tools, especially when it came to multiple views and transparent materials".
  • "My favorite feature is the user experience and the speed...design something and then build it in the space of a day whereas previously it might have taken a week."
  • "It's a game-changer for me. I just have more power to take a concept, model it up, and then take it to a CNC machine."
  • "I love that this software is cloud-based. You can access your work and your teams work anywhere! I love creating models with this program because it is very easy to sculpt, shape, scale your model. Other programs make the model very square or not exactly what I was looking for".

Is Autodesk Fusion worth the money?

A Autodesk Fusion subscription provides an incredible value for businesses of all sizes. Companies can subscribe to Autodesk Fusion online. An annual seat of Autodesk Fusion costs ---/year (or ---/month). A subscription to Autodesk Fusion gives users access to all design and 3D modeling tools, a fully-featured CAM, CAE, and PCB development platform, as well as extensive collaboration and data management, full 2D documentation and drawings, phone, email, and forum support, local and cloud rendering, 16 export file types, 23 import file types, all local and cloud simulation strategies, generative design technology, and exclusive access to EAGLE Premium and HSMWorks. But, when it comes to CAD/CAM software, one size never fits all. Sometimes, the software has everything you need to run your business, but there are cases when you may need extra functionality to push your ideas further. Perhaps your job shop or manufacturing department is expanding and you need access to more complex 5-axis strategies. Or, perhaps you manage a design team and are looking to start exploring new design solutions with generative design. That’s where Autodesk Fusion extensions come in. Autodesk Fusion extensions allow users to unlock advanced capabilities and advanced workflows. With our subscription plans, customers can build their own CAD/CAM/CAE package tailored to their business needs. Check out Autodesk Fusion plans and pricing page https://www.autodesk.com/campaigns/fusion-360/pricing.

When did Autodesk develop Autodesk Fusion?

Built on more than 40 years of innovation, Autodesk Fusion was announced by Autodesk in 2013 as "the world's first cloud-based program designed exclusively for those who want to combine beautiful visual design with great product engineering. After ten years, this vision has broadened, but the objective has not changed. Autodesk Fusion is a one-stop shop for all the design and manufacturing tools required. CAD, surface modeling, simulation, rendering, machining, and more are all available under one roof. Autodesk Fusion is a single design and manufacturing platform, hosted in the cloud, that you’ll never have to leave. No string of different software, no emailing files back and forth, no data translation errors—a fusion of all of Autodesk’s technology covering 360 degrees of the design and manufacturing process.

How does Autodesk Fusion compare with other software?

Comparing software side by side? Here is why Autodesk Fusion rates highly amongst customers:​

  • Flexible pay structures means flexible access to tools when you need them
  • You're not locked in at multi-year subscriptions​
  • It's easy to deploy advanced technologies​
  • You have unrestricted access to functionality​
  • Modern experience, quick setup time, and intuitive tools allow you to build the product. Not the infrastructure before you build the product.​
  • Cloud-based tools mean you can work on the plane, shop floor, or clients office on a laptop, desktop, PC, or MAC
  • It's future forward - high younger generation adoption due to ease of use, UX and multi device ability.
Join the #1 solution for product development