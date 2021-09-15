Built on more than 40 years of innovation, Autodesk Fusion was announced by Autodesk in 2013 as "the world's first cloud-based program designed exclusively for those who want to combine beautiful visual design with great product engineering. After ten years, this vision has broadened, but the objective has not changed. Autodesk Fusion is a one-stop shop for all the design and manufacturing tools required. CAD, surface modeling, simulation, rendering, machining, and more are all available under one roof. Autodesk Fusion is a single design and manufacturing platform, hosted in the cloud, that you’ll never have to leave. No string of different software, no emailing files back and forth, no data translation errors—a fusion of all of Autodesk’s technology covering 360 degrees of the design and manufacturing process.