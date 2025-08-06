Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit

29,30,31 July 2025

Day 1- Blueprints of the Future: AEC and D&M Convergence

Improve operational efficiency, through Digital Factory

Discover how Autodesk’s Digital Factory empowers manufacturers to transform operations with smart layouts, real-time insights, and Industry 4.0-ready solutions.

Customer Spotlight Hour

Join us on a panel discussion with two of our long-time customers in the AEC and D&M sectors - Kristina Youngblut and Leigh Menzel. This session is moderated by Stephan Gumpert, Tech Sales Manager - AEC, APAC Technical Sales at Autodesk.

Real world design with Informed Design & Revit

Learn from experts how Autodesk Informed Design is transforming industrialised construction with DfMA principles and data-driven workflows for smarter, sustainable AEC delivery.

Day 2- AI in action

Explore how Autodesk is shaping the future of design and make with responsible, transparent AI that drives real-world impact. Learn how AI is enhancing creativity, streamlining workflows, and transforming industries through practical applications and strategic insights.

Day 3- AEC - Empowering Execution: Tools, Experts & Demos

Unlocking digital excellence

Navigating content & BIM standards

Join us to explore how integrating Content and BIM Standards can streamline workflows and improve project outcomes. Learn the latest AutoCAD updates, content library management strategies, and how to use Autodesk tools for seamless data exchange and standardization.

Mastering coordination

Enhancing efficiency with AutoCAD and Autodesk Construction Cloud

Discover how to master coordination using AutoCAD and Autodesk Construction Cloud with tools that streamline collaboration and boost project efficiency. Learn to use markups, issue resolution, and dynamic referencing to enhance communication and drive seamless project delivery.

Enhancing productivity

Smart design techniques in AutoCAD, Revit and Civil 3D

Join us to explore time-saving techniques in AutoCAD, Revit, and Civil 3D that enhance precision and streamline design workflows. Learn how to automate tasks with Smart Blocks, manage Revit families efficiently, and leverage Civil 3D libraries for faster, more collaborative project delivery.

Day 3- D&M - Empowering Execution: Tools, Experts & Demos

Mastering engineering data

How Vault professional enhances productivity and compliance

Discover how Autodesk Vault Professional streamlines workflows, secures design data, and connects teams for better project outcomes.

Streamline Product Development

using Cloud PLM

Discover how Autodesk’s cloud PLM solution helps to connect people, processes and data for smoother product development and drive workflow efficiency.

Empowering innovation

Accelerate your product design by transitioning from 2D to 3D

Ready to move beyond 2D? Discover how Autodesk 3D CAD solutions empower you to design faster, collaborate smarter, and innovate with confidence.