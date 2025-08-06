& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Discover how Autodesk’s Digital Factory empowers manufacturers to transform operations with smart layouts, real-time insights, and Industry 4.0-ready solutions.
Join us on a panel discussion with two of our long-time customers in the AEC and D&M sectors - Kristina Youngblut and Leigh Menzel. This session is moderated by Stephan Gumpert, Tech Sales Manager - AEC, APAC Technical Sales at Autodesk.
Learn from experts how Autodesk Informed Design is transforming industrialised construction with DfMA principles and data-driven workflows for smarter, sustainable AEC delivery.
Explore how Autodesk is shaping the future of design and make with responsible, transparent AI that drives real-world impact. Learn how AI is enhancing creativity, streamlining workflows, and transforming industries through practical applications and strategic insights.
Navigating content & BIM standards
Join us to explore how integrating Content and BIM Standards can streamline workflows and improve project outcomes. Learn the latest AutoCAD updates, content library management strategies, and how to use Autodesk tools for seamless data exchange and standardization.
Enhancing efficiency with AutoCAD and Autodesk Construction Cloud
Discover how to master coordination using AutoCAD and Autodesk Construction Cloud with tools that streamline collaboration and boost project efficiency. Learn to use markups, issue resolution, and dynamic referencing to enhance communication and drive seamless project delivery.
Smart design techniques in AutoCAD, Revit and Civil 3D
Join us to explore time-saving techniques in AutoCAD, Revit, and Civil 3D that enhance precision and streamline design workflows. Learn how to automate tasks with Smart Blocks, manage Revit families efficiently, and leverage Civil 3D libraries for faster, more collaborative project delivery.
How Vault professional enhances productivity and compliance
Discover how Autodesk Vault Professional streamlines workflows, secures design data, and connects teams for better project outcomes.
using Cloud PLM
Discover how Autodesk’s cloud PLM solution helps to connect people, processes and data for smoother product development and drive workflow efficiency.
Accelerate your product design by transitioning from 2D to 3D
Ready to move beyond 2D? Discover how Autodesk 3D CAD solutions empower you to design faster, collaborate smarter, and innovate with confidence.