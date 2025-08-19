Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit

Join Dr. Tonya Custis, Senior Director of AI Research at Autodesk, for an engaging session on how AI is being built and applied across the design and make industries. She’ll share Autodesk’s approach to developing AI responsibly and transparently, with a focus on solving real customer challenges and enhancing human creativity. The session will also offer guidance on how organizations can prepare to adopt AI—from building the right skill sets to rethinking workflows—and why industries must come together to form data aggregation consortia that enable powerful, ethical, and scalable AI solutions.