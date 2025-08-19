Mastering coordination: enhancing efficiency with AutoCAD and Autodesk Construction Cloud

Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit 

 

Join us for this digital track focused on mastering coordination using AutoCAD and Autodesk Construction Cloud. This session will cover tools and features that streamline collaboration and improve project efficiency. Learn how to effectively utilize AutoCAD markups to communicate design changes and leverage Autodesk Construction Cloud's markup and issue resolution capabilities for seamless project management, and integrate XREF and DREF for dynamic referencing and data sharing.