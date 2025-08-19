Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit

Learn new techniques that will improve your design workflow in AutoCAD, Revit, or Civil 3D. Discover how to leverage Smart Blocks in AutoCAD to automate repetitive tasks, and enhance design precision. Learn smarter ways to insert and manage families in Revit, when transitioning from CAD, ensuring your models are organized, efficient, and easy to navigate. Additionally, we will cover effective methods for utilizing Civil 3D libraries to streamline your project setup, improve collaboration, and save time. Whether you are an new or experienced CAD or BIM professional, this session will provide valuable insights and practical tips to boost your productivity and optimize your design processes.