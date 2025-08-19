Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit
Learn new techniques that will improve your design workflow in AutoCAD, Revit, or Civil 3D. Discover how to leverage Smart Blocks in AutoCAD to automate repetitive tasks, and enhance design precision. Learn smarter ways to insert and manage families in Revit, when transitioning from CAD, ensuring your models are organized, efficient, and easy to navigate. Additionally, we will cover effective methods for utilizing Civil 3D libraries to streamline your project setup, improve collaboration, and save time. Whether you are an new or experienced CAD or BIM professional, this session will provide valuable insights and practical tips to boost your productivity and optimize your design processes.
Autodesk
How to buy
Support
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2025 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved