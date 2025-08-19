Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit

This session will cover the latest AutoCAD insights and explore comprehensive content library management for both CAD and BIM. Learn how to establish BIM standards using Autodesk Interoperability Tools and Parameter Service to enhance your workflows and ensure seamless data exchange between project stages. Whether you're a designer, engineer, or project manager, this session will equip you with the knowledge and tools needed to elevate your digital practices and achieve excellence in your projects.