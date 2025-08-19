Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit
In this session, discover how Autodesk 3D CAD solutions help you move beyond the limitations of traditional 2D workflows by adopting a connected 3D design approach. With powerful tools like Inventor, CAM, Nesting, Nastran and other integrated Autodesk applications, you can reduce design errors, improve communication, enhances product performance and accelerate collaboration across teams.
