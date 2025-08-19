Empowering innovation: accelerate your product design by transitioning from 2D to 3D

Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit 

 

In this session, discover how Autodesk 3D CAD solutions help you move beyond the limitations of traditional 2D workflows by adopting a connected 3D design approach. With powerful tools like Inventor, CAM, Nesting, Nastran and other integrated Autodesk applications, you can reduce design errors, improve communication, enhances product performance and accelerate collaboration across teams.