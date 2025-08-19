Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Autodesk Digital Innovation Summit
Hear from a panel of industry experts, Kristina Youngblut from BIM Workshop Inc, and Leigh Menzel, from SA power networks in Australia.
This session explores the value of information management, overcoming challenges, building a professional community for support, and harnessing technology for efficiency and safety. The discussion touches on the evolution of digital workflows, the significance of centralising information, and the application of digital transformation to various industries beyond traditional building design.
This session will provide valuable perspectives for both beginners and seasoned professionals about starting and advancing in BIM and digital transformation, fostering innovation, collaboration, and efficiency in the AEC and utility sectors.
