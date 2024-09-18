Summary

Autodesk is aware that phishing emails appeared to come from legitimate Autodesk email addresses over the past several days. The source of this issue has been identified and blocked.

Description

Autodesk is aware that phishing emails appeared to come from legitimate Autodesk email addresses between April 25 and April 27, 2026. If, during this period, you received an email from an Autodesk email address asking you to click a link, download an attachment, or provide sensitive information, we strongly recommend that you delete it.

These emails were not authorized communications from Autodesk. Protecting customer information and maintaining trust are extremely important to us, and we take issues like this very seriously. As soon as we became aware of the issue, we took immediate steps to identify and block the source of these unauthorized emails.

We have found no evidence that customer data was compromised.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Your security is our priority, and we remain committed to continuously improving our safeguards.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Autodesk Support.