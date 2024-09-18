Summary

Autodesk is aware of a recent cybersecurity incident involving Klue which affected some of Klue’s customers and certain integrations in other products. Following an investigation, it has been confirmed that there is no impact to any Autodesk products or services.

Description

On June 16, Klue notified Autodesk of a security incident they were actively experiencing. This involved unauthorized access to Klue’s third-party integration service and potentially affected downstream application integrations, including Salesforce and Gong.

Autodesk conducted an investigation and confirmed that Autodesk does not use the Salesforce or Gong integrations for Klue and there is no impact to our systems.