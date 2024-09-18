Summary

Autodesk is aware of the recently identified critical PHP vulnerabilities that, according to the PHP security advisory, can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. Appropriate mitigations have been implemented where applicable, and security patches are being deployed as part of our ongoing response. We continue to investigate any potential impact on Autodesk products and services.

Description

On October 21st, the PHP Foundation published a security advisory for two critical PHP vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619), each assigned a CVSS severity score of 9.2 out of 10. According to the advisory, these vulnerabilities can allow unauthenticated remote code execution.

PHP is a programming language commonly used to build and power websites and web applications.

The PHP Foundation strongly encourages all PHP users to update their PHP installations to the latest security-patched versions (PHP 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36 or 8.2.35).

We will provide updates to this bulletin as new information becomes available.