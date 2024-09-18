& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Impact: Autodesk is actively investigating any possible impact and deploying fixes. Mitigations have been implemented where applicable, and security patches are being deployed.
Original Publish: 10/21/2026
Last Update: 10/22/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is aware of the recently identified critical PHP vulnerabilities that, according to the PHP security advisory, can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. Appropriate mitigations have been implemented where applicable, and security patches are being deployed as part of our ongoing response. We continue to investigate any potential impact on Autodesk products and services.
On October 21st, the PHP Foundation published a security advisory for two critical PHP vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619), each assigned a CVSS severity score of 9.2 out of 10. According to the advisory, these vulnerabilities can allow unauthenticated remote code execution.
PHP is a programming language commonly used to build and power websites and web applications.
The PHP Foundation strongly encourages all PHP users to update their PHP installations to the latest security-patched versions (PHP 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36 or 8.2.35).
We will provide updates to this bulletin as new information becomes available.
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