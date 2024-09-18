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Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Impact: Low, under investigation
Original Publish: October 28, 2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is aware of CVE-2026-111497, also known as Node2Shell, a critical vulnerability affecting the Brotli decompression functionality in Node.js. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could potentially allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code.
As of October 28, 2026, we have no evidence that Autodesk products or customer environments have been compromised.
We will continue to monitor developments related to CVE-2026-111497 and take appropriate action should additional information change our assessment.
Autodesk is actively assessing the potential impact of this vulnerability on Autodesk products and services.
Current research indicates that successful exploitation requires a specific combination of conditions, including the use of an affected Brotli decoder and an application pathway that allows attacker-controlled compressed data to reach the vulnerable component. These conditions are not inherent to all applications or platforms that use Brotli. In addition, reported code-execution has only been demonstrated in lab environments with deliberately weakened builds.
Based on the technical characteristics of the vulnerability and the conditions required for exploitation, we do not currently believe this issue presents a material security risk to Autodesk products and services.
Autodesk evaluates security vulnerabilities based on their applicability to our technology environment, the potential for exploitation, and the associated risk to our products and services. Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing mitigations and remediation of this vulnerability is in progress.
Autodesk will update this bulletin as soon as additional information becomes available.
At this time, Autodesk's assessment is ongoing. Any applicable product-specific guidance, mitigations, or recommended customer actions will be communicated through updates to this bulletin.
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