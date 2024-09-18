& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Impact: Under investigation.
Original Publish: 11/24/2026
Last Update: 11/24/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is aware of CVE-2026-123007 and CVE-2026-123633, vulnerabilities affecting certain NGINX configurations that use HTTP/2. Autodesk is assessing any impact to its products and services.
NGINX is software that handles web traffic and routes requests to websites or online services.
Both CVE-2026-123007 and CVE-2026-123633 affect how NGINX handles certain HTTP/2 requests. CVE-2026-123007 can be exploited when HTTP/2 is enabled. CVE-2026-123633 applies in more specific configurations, where NGINX forwards HTTP/2 requests to another server and has limited connection availability.
Depending on configuration, exploitation can disrupt the web service or allow malicious code execution on the NGINX server.
Autodesk’s investigation is ongoing. We are assessing whether our products and/or services are affected and will update this bulletin as more information becomes available.
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