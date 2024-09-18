Summary

Autodesk is aware of CVE-2026-123007 and CVE-2026-123633, vulnerabilities affecting certain NGINX configurations that use HTTP/2. Autodesk is assessing any impact to its products and services.

Description

NGINX is software that handles web traffic and routes requests to websites or online services.

Both CVE-2026-123007 and CVE-2026-123633 affect how NGINX handles certain HTTP/2 requests. CVE-2026-123007 can be exploited when HTTP/2 is enabled. CVE-2026-123633 applies in more specific configurations, where NGINX forwards HTTP/2 requests to another server and has limited connection availability.

Depending on configuration, exploitation can disrupt the web service or allow malicious code execution on the NGINX server.

Autodesk’s investigation is ongoing. We are assessing whether our products and/or services are affected and will update this bulletin as more information becomes available.