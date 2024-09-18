Summary

Autodesk is aware of the LiteLLM hack, a large AI supply-chain attack, and the recent trove of exfiltrated data made available on the dark web, comprising development secrets and service and user credentials for multiple organizations.

Autodesk is referenced within this dataset. We conducted an investigation and found no indication of impact to Autodesk systems or data.

Description

The original attack , in March 2026, exploited a weakness in the Github Actions pipeline for a widely used open-source vulnerability scanner that developers of the open-source AI proxy gateway LiteLLMused. The attackers gained access to LiteLLM’s PyPI publishing tokens and allowed them to publish malicious versions of the software. Data exfiltrated from the attack published on the dark web was surfaced by security researchers in August 2026.

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