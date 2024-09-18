& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Impact: No direct impact identified to Autodesk products or services.
Original Publish: 08/12/2026
Last Update: 08/13/2026
Autodesk conducted an investigation and did not identify any direct impact to our products or services.
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is aware of the LiteLLM hack, a large AI supply-chain attack, and the recent trove of exfiltrated data made available on the dark web, comprising development secrets and service and user credentials for multiple organizations.
Autodesk is referenced within this dataset. We conducted an investigation and found no indication of impact to Autodesk systems or data.
The original attack, in March 2026, exploited a weakness in the Github Actions pipeline for a widely used open-source vulnerability scanner that developers of the open-source AI proxy gateway LiteLLMused. The attackers gained access to LiteLLM’s PyPI publishing tokens and allowed them to publish malicious versions of the software. Data exfiltrated from the attack published on the dark web was surfaced by security researchers in August 2026.
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