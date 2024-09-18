Summary

Autodesk is aware of CVE-2026-114938, a recently disclosed vulnerability affecting specific versions of Oracle Java SE and Oracle GraalVM. Autodesk is investigating whether any products or services use an affected Java runtime in an exploitable configuration and will apply supported vendor updates or other mitigations where required.

Autodesk has not identified impact to products or services at this time. We will update this bulletin when additional information is available.

Description

On November 17th, Oracle published a security advisory for CVE-2026-114938, a high-severity vulnerability in certain Oracle Java SE and GraalVM versions, with a CVSS score of 8.1 out of 10. In affected configurations, an unauthenticated attacker with network access could potentially trigger memory corruption or remote code execution.

Java is a programming language and runtime platform used to build and run applications and services.

Oracle recommends applying the applicable security updates. Fixed versions include Java SE 8u513-perf, 17.0.21.1, 21.0.13.1, 25.0.5.1, and 27.0.1.1; Oracle GraalVM for JDK 17.0.21.1 and 21.0.13.1; and GraalVM Enterprise Edition 21.3.20.1. See the Oracle advisory for details.

No action is necessary for Autodesk customers at this time. Autodesk is investigating whether any products or services use an affected Java runtime in an exploitable configuration. We will provide updates to this bulletin as new information becomes available.