& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Impact: Under investigation
Original Publish: 11/23/2026
Last Update: 11/23/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is aware of CVE-2026-114938, a recently disclosed vulnerability affecting specific versions of Oracle Java SE and Oracle GraalVM. Autodesk is investigating whether any products or services use an affected Java runtime in an exploitable configuration and will apply supported vendor updates or other mitigations where required.
Autodesk has not identified impact to products or services at this time. We will update this bulletin when additional information is available.
On November 17th, Oracle published a security advisory for CVE-2026-114938, a high-severity vulnerability in certain Oracle Java SE and GraalVM versions, with a CVSS score of 8.1 out of 10. In affected configurations, an unauthenticated attacker with network access could potentially trigger memory corruption or remote code execution.
Java is a programming language and runtime platform used to build and run applications and services.
Oracle recommends applying the applicable security updates. Fixed versions include Java SE 8u513-perf, 17.0.21.1, 21.0.13.1, 25.0.5.1, and 27.0.1.1; Oracle GraalVM for JDK 17.0.21.1 and 21.0.13.1; and GraalVM Enterprise Edition 21.3.20.1. See the Oracle advisory for details.
No action is necessary for Autodesk customers at this time. Autodesk is investigating whether any products or services use an affected Java runtime in an exploitable configuration. We will provide updates to this bulletin as new information becomes available.
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