Summary

Autodesk is aware of a recent cybersecurity incident involving Instructure Holdings and its learning management system, Canvas. Following an investigation, it has been confirmed that Autodesk does not use Canvas and there is no impact to our systems.

Description

On May 6, 2026, a cybersecurity incident impacted Instructure Holdings and its learning management system, Canvas, used by many universities and K-12 schools across the US. A hacking group purported to have breached the company and accessed user data. Read more on Infrastructure’s website here.

Autodesk conducted an investigation and confirmed that Autodesk does not use Canvas and there is no impact on our systems.