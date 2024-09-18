Summary

Autodesk is aware of a recent cybersecurity incident involving eMudhra digital certificates, which are used to verify the identity of websites and software. No direct impact on Autodesk products and services has been identified.

We have identified these certificates in use by some of our third-party components but have determined that compromise of these third-party components would not impact Autodesk products or services.

Out of an abundance of caution, Autodesk is implementing additional protections, such as refreshing our list of trusted certificate authorities.

Description

On October 17, 2026, an independent researcher reported a security weakness affecting the private keys associated with eight eMudhra intermediate Certificate Authorities (CAs).

This weakness could allow the creation of fraudulent digital certificates, potentially enabling website impersonation, interception of secure communications, or disguise malicious software as software from a trusted publisher.

eMudhra has revoked the affected certificates, and major browser vendors have implemented mitigations to protect their users. However, some applications and systems may still be vulnerable until their security updates are complete.