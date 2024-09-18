& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Impact: No direct impact to Autodesk products or services.
Original publish: 10/27/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is aware of a recent cybersecurity incident involving eMudhra digital certificates, which are used to verify the identity of websites and software. No direct impact on Autodesk products and services has been identified.
We have identified these certificates in use by some of our third-party components but have determined that compromise of these third-party components would not impact Autodesk products or services.
Out of an abundance of caution, Autodesk is implementing additional protections, such as refreshing our list of trusted certificate authorities.
On October 17, 2026, an independent researcher reported a security weakness affecting the private keys associated with eight eMudhra intermediate Certificate Authorities (CAs).
This weakness could allow the creation of fraudulent digital certificates, potentially enabling website impersonation, interception of secure communications, or disguise malicious software as software from a trusted publisher.
eMudhra has revoked the affected certificates, and major browser vendors have implemented mitigations to protect their users. However, some applications and systems may still be vulnerable until their security updates are complete.
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